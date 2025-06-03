MS Dhoni Has Unique Record In IPL; Only Captain To Win More Than 100 Tosses

Hyderabad: One of the most decorated leaders in Indian cricket, MS Dhoni was known for his astute leadership skills in the field. He groomed the young players, set unorthodox fields depending on the gameplay of the batter and led the team to several titles in his role as a skipper. He has led India to three titles - T20 World Cup 2007, Champions Trophy 2013 and ODI World Cup 2011. Also, he has guided Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to five titles in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

However, apart from his brilliant leadership skills in the middle, luck is the factor that favours Dhoni the most. The trend is evident in the IPL as well. He is the only captain in the tournament history to win 100 tosses. To put into more context, Rohit Sharma, who is at the second place in the list of most tosses won by a captain in IPL is far below him by winning only 82 tosses.

The article takes a look at the list of the IPL captains who have won most tosses in the IPL history.

MS Dhoni: The aggressive right-handed batter captained two teams in the IPL. He led Chennai Super Kings and Pune Rising SuperGiants in the tournament. The right-handed batter has won 122 tosses in the tournament and the team 78 matches out of them. The team suffered 43 losses while one match ended in no result.

Dhoni led CSK to five titles in the IPL (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023). The difference between him and the captain at the second position in the list of the cricketers winning most tosses in tournament history highlights how much luck favours him when he steps in to the ground.

Rohit Sharma: The Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper has also led his franchise to five titles. Although the leadership role has been transferred to Hardik Pandya now, the right-handed batter has etched his legacy by leading the team to multiple titles (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020). He has won 82 tosses in the IPL with the team winning 45 matches while they conceded defeats in 34 fixtures. Three matches ended in a tie.

Rohit Sharma has won 82 tosses in the history of IPL (AFP)

Gautam Gambhir: Gambhir, who was praised for leading Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL title twice (2012 and 2014) has captained two sides in the tournament. He led KKR and also Delhi Capitals. His leadership in the KKR squad included some unorthodox moves like opening the innings with the pair of Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine.

Gautam Gambhir has won 71 tosses for in the IPL (AFP)

Overall, Gambhir has won 71 tosses and his team emerged triumphant on 42 occasions while they conceded a defeat in 29 games.

Virat Kohli: The former RCB captain hasn’t been able to take his team towards the title. He led the team in 143 matches in the IPL winning toss in 70 matches out of them. The franchise won in 35 games while they suffered a loss in 31 encounters. The right-handed batter has been a key batter for RCB since in the inaugural edition of the IPL.

Virat Kohli has won 70 tosses in the IPL (AFP)

The 36-year-old recently retired from Test cricket ahead of India's series against England. However, he will feature in the IPL 2025 final between RCB and Punjab Kings to be played on Tuesday, June 3. The onus to play a key role in the batting unit will be on him and the franchise will rely on him to guide them towards their maiden title.