MS Dhoni Is Not The Problem: Robin Uthappa On CSK's Dwindling Form In IPL 2025

Hyderabad: Following defeat against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday, April 8, legendary cricketer MS Dhoni is not the problem at Chennai Super Kings (CSK), said former cricketer Robin Uthappa on Tuesday, April 8. This was their fourth consecutive defeat for CSK this season. The team has been criticised for its approach, in particular for opting to bat MS Dhoni as low as No. 8 or No. 9 this season.

However, such problems did not exist in the PBKS game, as the former captain came out to bat at No. 5, with 13 runs per over were required for the visitors but was not able to take his team over the line at Mullanpur.

Reacting to CSK's loss on Tuesday, Robin Uthappa said that MS Dhoni was not part of the problem in Chennai and that he had distributed his responsibilities to individuals to help with the team's transition.

"I don't think there was ever a lack of intent from MS Dhoni. Even outside the IPL, I believe he has passed on responsibility to others and given them a clear understanding of what to expect in the coming years as CSK rebuilds into a championship-contending side. That transition is happening, and while we would love to see MS bat the way he is right now, perhaps a little higher up the order, I don't think the problem lies at the end," Robin Uthappa said on broadcast.

Dhoni has amassed 103 runs at a strike-rate of 153.73. However, the 43-year-old has been criticised for coming at number nine to bat, sending Ravichandran Ashwin ahead of him when the team needed 16 runs per over. In fact, former cricketer Virender Sehwag had even joked after the RCB game that MS Dhoni had come out to bat too early in the match.