ETV Bharat / sports

MS Dhoni Is Not The Problem: Robin Uthappa On CSK's Dwindling Form In IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings lost their fourth straight match in IPL 2025 on Tuesday, April 8.

Chennai Super Kings lost their fourth straight match in IPL 2025 on Tuesday, April 8.
MS Dhoni (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : April 9, 2025 at 6:15 PM IST

1 Min Read

Hyderabad: Following defeat against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday, April 8, legendary cricketer MS Dhoni is not the problem at Chennai Super Kings (CSK), said former cricketer Robin Uthappa on Tuesday, April 8. This was their fourth consecutive defeat for CSK this season. The team has been criticised for its approach, in particular for opting to bat MS Dhoni as low as No. 8 or No. 9 this season.

However, such problems did not exist in the PBKS game, as the former captain came out to bat at No. 5, with 13 runs per over were required for the visitors but was not able to take his team over the line at Mullanpur.

Reacting to CSK's loss on Tuesday, Robin Uthappa said that MS Dhoni was not part of the problem in Chennai and that he had distributed his responsibilities to individuals to help with the team's transition.

"I don't think there was ever a lack of intent from MS Dhoni. Even outside the IPL, I believe he has passed on responsibility to others and given them a clear understanding of what to expect in the coming years as CSK rebuilds into a championship-contending side. That transition is happening, and while we would love to see MS bat the way he is right now, perhaps a little higher up the order, I don't think the problem lies at the end," Robin Uthappa said on broadcast.

Dhoni has amassed 103 runs at a strike-rate of 153.73. However, the 43-year-old has been criticised for coming at number nine to bat, sending Ravichandran Ashwin ahead of him when the team needed 16 runs per over. In fact, former cricketer Virender Sehwag had even joked after the RCB game that MS Dhoni had come out to bat too early in the match.

Hyderabad: Following defeat against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday, April 8, legendary cricketer MS Dhoni is not the problem at Chennai Super Kings (CSK), said former cricketer Robin Uthappa on Tuesday, April 8. This was their fourth consecutive defeat for CSK this season. The team has been criticised for its approach, in particular for opting to bat MS Dhoni as low as No. 8 or No. 9 this season.

However, such problems did not exist in the PBKS game, as the former captain came out to bat at No. 5, with 13 runs per over were required for the visitors but was not able to take his team over the line at Mullanpur.

Reacting to CSK's loss on Tuesday, Robin Uthappa said that MS Dhoni was not part of the problem in Chennai and that he had distributed his responsibilities to individuals to help with the team's transition.

"I don't think there was ever a lack of intent from MS Dhoni. Even outside the IPL, I believe he has passed on responsibility to others and given them a clear understanding of what to expect in the coming years as CSK rebuilds into a championship-contending side. That transition is happening, and while we would love to see MS bat the way he is right now, perhaps a little higher up the order, I don't think the problem lies at the end," Robin Uthappa said on broadcast.

Dhoni has amassed 103 runs at a strike-rate of 153.73. However, the 43-year-old has been criticised for coming at number nine to bat, sending Ravichandran Ashwin ahead of him when the team needed 16 runs per over. In fact, former cricketer Virender Sehwag had even joked after the RCB game that MS Dhoni had come out to bat too early in the match.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ROBIN UTHAPPAMS DHONICSK VS PBKSPBKS VS CSKIPL 2025IPL 2025

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.