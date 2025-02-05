ETV Bharat / sports

Small-Town Dreams Can Conquer The World: MS Dhoni Gives Inspiring Message To More Than 3.5 Lakh Students

MS Dhoni sent out an inspirational message while addressing around 3.5 Lakh students in Mumbai.

MS Dhoni inspirational speech in Mumbai
File Photo: MS Dhoni (Allen Career Institute (Screen Grab from YouTube))
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Feb 5, 2025, 3:54 PM IST

MS Dhoni is always known for the words of wisdom he provides, and the former Indian skipper pulled off an inspirational act one more time when he addressed 3.5 Lakh students in Mumbai. He addressed the students at Mumbai's SVP Stadium Dome while sharing his journey of starting as a small-town cricketer and to the global stage.

While inspiring students who are preparing for competitive exams in India at ALLEN Career Institute's nationwide student summit, 'Sangam’, Dhoni walked through memory lane while speaking about his journey from Ranchi to the inner circles of the Indian cricket team.

"Small-town dreams can conquer the world—success is not dependent on a pin code anymore. If a boy from Ranchi can achieve it, then with the right guidance, dedication, and mindset, anyone can," the 42-year-old said while addressing students.

Dhoni was known for his trait of not faltering under pressure and was nicknamed Captain Cool by the Indian cricket fans. Dhoni explained that living in the moment has been his success mantra to keep his composure under crunch situations.

"Focus on the preparation that happens behind the scenes; this is what leads to composure on the big stage and the results that follow. Live in the present and enjoy every moment—I never thought about playing for India; I only focused on giving my best in every match I played while growing up," he said.

MS Dhoni is always known for the words of wisdom he provides, and the former Indian skipper pulled off an inspirational act one more time when he addressed 3.5 Lakh students in Mumbai. He addressed the students at Mumbai's SVP Stadium Dome while sharing his journey of starting as a small-town cricketer and to the global stage.

While inspiring students who are preparing for competitive exams in India at ALLEN Career Institute's nationwide student summit, 'Sangam’, Dhoni walked through memory lane while speaking about his journey from Ranchi to the inner circles of the Indian cricket team.

"Small-town dreams can conquer the world—success is not dependent on a pin code anymore. If a boy from Ranchi can achieve it, then with the right guidance, dedication, and mindset, anyone can," the 42-year-old said while addressing students.

Dhoni was known for his trait of not faltering under pressure and was nicknamed Captain Cool by the Indian cricket fans. Dhoni explained that living in the moment has been his success mantra to keep his composure under crunch situations.

"Focus on the preparation that happens behind the scenes; this is what leads to composure on the big stage and the results that follow. Live in the present and enjoy every moment—I never thought about playing for India; I only focused on giving my best in every match I played while growing up," he said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DHONI MESSAGE TO STUDENTSMS DHONI TO SMALL TOWN DREAMERSMS DHONI INSPIRATIONAL MESSAGE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

Nobel Laureate Venki Ramakrishnan Reveals ‘Secrets Of Long Life’ At Jaipur Literature Festival 2025

9 Blackbucks Die In Two Months in Odisha, A Warning Sign For Puri Forest Department Conservation Plan

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.