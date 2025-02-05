Small-Town Dreams Can Conquer The World: MS Dhoni Gives Inspiring Message To More Than 3.5 Lakh Students

MS Dhoni is always known for the words of wisdom he provides, and the former Indian skipper pulled off an inspirational act one more time when he addressed 3.5 Lakh students in Mumbai. He addressed the students at Mumbai's SVP Stadium Dome while sharing his journey of starting as a small-town cricketer and to the global stage.

While inspiring students who are preparing for competitive exams in India at ALLEN Career Institute's nationwide student summit, 'Sangam’, Dhoni walked through memory lane while speaking about his journey from Ranchi to the inner circles of the Indian cricket team.

"Small-town dreams can conquer the world—success is not dependent on a pin code anymore. If a boy from Ranchi can achieve it, then with the right guidance, dedication, and mindset, anyone can," the 42-year-old said while addressing students.

Dhoni was known for his trait of not faltering under pressure and was nicknamed Captain Cool by the Indian cricket fans. Dhoni explained that living in the moment has been his success mantra to keep his composure under crunch situations.

"Focus on the preparation that happens behind the scenes; this is what leads to composure on the big stage and the results that follow. Live in the present and enjoy every moment—I never thought about playing for India; I only focused on giving my best in every match I played while growing up," he said.