A Fan’s Journey From Room to Academy – All in Dhoni’s Name

Ranchi: World over, fans of sporting icons are known to go to extremes in their passionate following of their idols. One such story from Jharkhand is that of Subodh Kushwaha and his passionate following of Indian cricket star Mahendra Singh Dhoni who is popularly known as Mahi.

This man from Hajipur in Bihar shifted base to Ranchi in Jharkhand 13 years ago with the sole aim of being close to his hero whom he worships as his God. He took up a small rented room in the Harmu area very close to where Dhoni’s old home used to be. He has built up this room as a temple dedicated to Dhoni.

It is adorned with Dhoni's pictures. The walls have Dhoni's posters all over and the ambience of the room is such that one can feel Mahi's presence in every corner.

Subodh pointed out, “My morning starts when I see Mahi. For me, he is not just a player, he is an inspiration, he is God.”

MS Dhoni fan sharing his experinces of fandom (ETV Bharat)

Inspired by Dhoni, Subodh had started playing cricket. He participated in state-level competitions and also played many tournaments with players like Ishan Kishan.

Although his dream of being a part of Team India remained unfulfilled, he did not give up. Today he teaches cricket to children and has named his training centre 'Khushmahi'.

This coaching centre is right next to Mahi's farmhouse in Simalia. Subodh believes that even if Mahi does not come there, his blessings will definitely reach the children being coached by him. This thought inspires him to move forward.

The year 2020 was a milestone in Subodh's life when he finally got to meet his idol in person after a prolonged wait of many years. The first meeting led to the relationship between the Lord and his devotee becoming stronger.

“I started weeping when I received his autograph on a bat,” he recalled.

At the time when the Indian Premier League (IPL) was being held in Dubai, Dhoni himself sent an autographed jersey for Subodh through his teammate Monu Kumar. This was not just a jersey but a blessing for a fan.

Subodh has been celebrating Mahi’s birthday on July 7 every year since 2011 with great pomp. His dream is to cut a cake with Mahi and celebrate the event with him one day.

“The 2011 World Cup victory brought me very close to him when I realized that he was the son of an ordinary man who worked as a pump operator. It was a great inspiration,” Subodh said.

Although he has a plethora of Dhoni’s pictures, his favourite one is his idol lifting the 2011 World Cup. “He had finished off the match in style by hitting a six. That was the day I danced in front of my parents for the first time removing my T shirt,” he said.

Subodh's juniors also believe that his madness is not a show-off but a belief that has been attached to his heart for years. While teaching the children, he gives examples of Mahi's words, his game, thinking and humility at every step.

Subodh said, “I believe whether Dhoni is on the field or not, he will always play in the hearts of millions of people like us. No matter how his team performs in the IPL, Mahi will come back and shine again. I am waiting for the day when I can celebrate his birthday with Mahi.”

Observers point out that Subodh's story is an example of the love and devotion that gives a person the strength to do anything. When the relationship between a fan and an idol becomes so special that even God starts recognizing his devotee, then it is not madness, it is a life's sadhana or spiritual journey.