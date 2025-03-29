Cricket Fraternity Unhappy With MS Dhoni For Batting At No. 9

Chennai: Baffled by some of the decisions made by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), former all-rounder Shane Watson questioned why MS Dhoni coming to bat lower and lower down the order.

Playing at their second game at the home ground Chepauk, CSK faced a massive 50-run defeat while chasing a stiff 197-run target and Watson felt that skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad should have opened the innings while Dhoni should have come up the order and play what he has left in his arsenal.

Dhoni came to bat at number nine as Ravichandran Ashwin was sent ahead of him at a stage when CSK needed 90 odd runs off last five overs. However, the intent was also not there from the former CSK skipper as defended first four balls in the innings. When CSK were already out of the equation of winning the game, he smashed the RCB bowlers all around the park for an unbeaten 30 off 16 balls but the effort went in vain as it came too late.

Shane Watson also spoke about MS Dhoni’s performance, and how he should bat up the order. "This is exactly what CSK fans come to see—30 off 16 deliveries from Dhoni. I would have absolutely loved to see him come up the order. In my opinion, he should have batted ahead of Ashwin. Given the game situation, Dhoni could have played like this for another 15 balls. Over the last couple of years, he has consistently shown that he’s still batting beautifully. I truly believe he should be promoted up the order so we can see the full extent of his skills," Watson said.

"From a wicket-keeping perspective, he's still as sharp as ever—whipping the bails off in an instant. That tells me his game is in great shape, and he's as well-prepared as he possibly can be. If CSK had sent him in earlier, they would have had a better chance of crossing the line. Of course, the crowd absolutely loved what he did tonight, but if he had come in sooner, CSK might have had a stronger shot at victory," he quipped.

Speaking at Cricbuzz, former India batter Virender Sehwag poked fun at MS Dhoni as he joked that the CSK legend came out to bat early as he generally prefers to bat in the last two overs of the innings. "Jaldi aa gaye na (He came out to bat early)," joked Sehwag.

"We were talking about this that maybe he will walk out to bat at No.10," former India batter Manoj Tiwary, who was also part of the discussion, added. "When he came, 16 overs were bowled. Usually, he comes in the 19th or 20th over, so he came out to bat early, didn't he? Either he came out to bat early, or his batters lost wickets far too quickly," Sehwag added.