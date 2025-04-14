ETV Bharat / sports

MS Dhoni Creates World Record, Becomes First Player To...

Lucknow: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni became the first player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history to complete 200 dismissals. Dhoni achieved the incredible feat during the clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2025 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium here on Monday, April 14.

LSG’s Ayush Badoni became the 200th victim of Dhoni’s swift glovework as he got stumped against Raviindra Jadeja in the 14th over. The CSK skipper was top-notch behind the stumps with his glovework as he inflicted three dismissals in the match.

The 43-year-old also took Rishabh Pant’s catch, who departed on 63 (49). He further inflicted a remarkable run out of Abdul Samad as he collected a wide delivery down the leg side by Matheesha Pathirana and made a direct hit at the non-striker’s end. Following his marvellous show, Dhoni now has a total of 201 dismissals in IPL from 270 innings, which includes 155 catches and 46 stumpings.

Meanwhile, LSG posted a decent score of 166/7, courtesy of captain Rishabh Pant finally finding his form. Pant received great support from opener Mitchell Marsh (30 off 25), Ayush Badoni (22 off 17) and Abdul Samad (20 off 11).

Most fielding dismissals in IPL

