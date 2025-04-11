ETV Bharat / sports

As MS Dhoni Returns In Leadership Role; Here Are His Captaincy Records In IPL

Hyderabad: The 43-year-old MS Dhoni returned as captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the competition due to an elbow injury. Gaikdwad sustained a blow to his elbow during CSK’s match against the Rajasthan Royals.

After Gaikwad was ruled out of the tournament, the franchise posted a tweet on the ‘X’ revealing that he will miss the tournament and Dhoni will lead in his absence.

"Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of the season due to a hairline fracture of the elbow. MS DHONI TO LEAD. GET WELL SOON, RUTU!" posted CSK on their X account.

Before CSK’s fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday, head coach Stephen Fleming updated on Dhoni’s comeback into the leadership role.

MS Dhoni's captaincy record

Dhoni has led CSK to five titles between 2008 and 2023. He has played the most matches (226) as captain in the Indian Premier League, after Rohit Sharma (87) and Virat Kohli (66). He has also recorded the most wins as captain (133). He has a winning percentage of 59.37. Also, he has hit the most sixes as an IPL captain (216). Virat Kohli is at second place with 168 maximums and 158 sixes in Rohit Sharma. Notably, he has also captained the Rising Pune Supergiants in the tournament.