MS Dhoni Inducted Into ICC Hall Of Fame; Know About Other Indian Cricketers To Bag The Accolade

Hyderabad: Former India wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni has been inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame on Tuesday. Notably. He became the 11th Indian player to be honoured with the accolade.

The captain who was known for keeping his composure intact even under crunch situations was known for his acute leadership skills. Notably, Dhoni is the only skipper to win three ICC trophies - T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup and Champions Trophy.

Dhoni’s stats across formats

The former Indian skipper has amassed 17,266 international runs while completing 829 dismissals from 538 matches reflecting his batting skills and wicket-keeping ability. He has the highest score of 224 in the red-ball cricket and unbeaten 183 in the ODIs. He has hit 16 hundreds and 108 fifties across formats in international cricket.

“Dhoni’s numbers reflect not just excellence but extraordinary consistency, fitness and longevity,” ICC mentioned in a statement.

Dhoni becomes 11th Indian to be induced into the ICC Hall of Fame

Dhoni has been added in the illustrious list of the Indian cricketers to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame and he became the 11th cricketer to do so.

1. Bishan Bedi: 2009

2. Kapil Dev: 2009

3. Sunil Gavaskar: 2009