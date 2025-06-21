ETV Bharat / sports

Mid-Pitch Collision, Two Run Outs Missed And Five Runs Conceded; MPL 2025 Witnesses Chaotic Scenes

Hyderabad: A high-stakes Eliminator contest between Raigad Royals and Kolhapur Tuskers, witnessed at the MCA stadium in Pune, saw chaotic scenes as a runout chance culminated in five overthrows. Chaos unfolded during the high-stakes match as a run-out opportunity went wrong.

A mid-pitch crash

Rajgad Royals were chasing the target of 160 when Vicky Otswal became the central figure in the whole chaos unfolding in the middle of the pitch. Midway through the innings, Otswal played a back-foot punch through the covers against Atman Pore and attempted to take a quick double.

But, as both the batters had their eyes on the ball, they dashed into each other in a horrible crash. Both the batters were left tumbling on the ground, and it provided Kolhapur fielders an easy chance to run out the batter.

Two run-outs missed and five overthrows

What followed was a comedy of errors as a potential dismissal ended up with the fielding side conceding five runs. The fielder from the deep threw the ball towards the wicketkeeper, who chose not to dislodge the bails at his end despite having ample time. He chose to throw the ball towards the bowlers, who missed the run-out with a fumble.