Mid-Pitch Collision, Two Run Outs Missed And Five Runs Conceded; MPL 2025 Witnesses Chaotic Scenes

Hyderabad: A high-stakes Eliminator contest between Raigad Royals and Kolhapur Tuskers, witnessed at the MCA stadium in Pune, saw chaotic scenes as a runout chance culminated in five overthrows. Chaos unfolded during the high-stakes match as a run-out opportunity went wrong.
A mid-pitch crash
Rajgad Royals were chasing the target of 160 when Vicky Otswal became the central figure in the whole chaos unfolding in the middle of the pitch. Midway through the innings, Otswal played a back-foot punch through the covers against Atman Pore and attempted to take a quick double.
But, as both the batters had their eyes on the ball, they dashed into each other in a horrible crash. Both the batters were left tumbling on the ground, and it provided Kolhapur fielders an easy chance to run out the batter.
Two run-outs missed and five overthrows
What followed was a comedy of errors as a potential dismissal ended up with the fielding side conceding five runs. The fielder from the deep threw the ball towards the wicketkeeper, who chose not to dislodge the bails at his end despite having ample time. He chose to throw the ball towards the bowlers, who missed the run-out with a fumble.
Collided, but never gave up — still made the crease! ✅— MPLT20Tournament (@mpltournament) June 20, 2025
Vicky Ostwal. TAKE A BOW 👏#AdaniMPL2025 #RRvsPBGKT #ThisIsMahaCricket pic.twitter.com/LXsssa740e
The chance was missed, but another Kolhapur fielder dashed in with an attempt to run out Ostwal at the striker’s end, but missed his throw. No one was backing up the throw, and the ball raced to the boundary line, resulting in five overthrow runs.
Rajgad Royals to thrilling win
The moment turned out to be a decisive moment in the fixture, with Otswal playing a match-winning knock of 74 runs from 54 deliveries. His knock led the Rajgad Royals to a thrilling victory and helped the team secure a spot in Qualifier 2 against Puneri Bappa.
The incident in the tournament went viral soon, and it drew a lot of reactions from social media users. The moment was marked as one of the unforgettable bloopers in the tournament's history during the fixture.
Eagle Nashik Titans concluded the league stage at the top spot with 14 points from 10 matches, while Puneri Bappa finished in second position with 12 points. Rajgad Royals occupied the third position while Kolhapur Tuskers are placed at the fourth position.