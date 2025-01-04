ETV Bharat / sports

Know About Movies Based On the Life Of Five Indian Female Athletes Like Mary Kom And Dangal

Hyderabad: For an athlete who wants to reach the top levels of the sport, there are a lot of struggles he or she has to go through. However, his all hardships become worthy when he makes his career illustrious with multiple achievements. Sometimes, it becomes necessary to inform the masses about the struggles sportspersons face as the stories of many remain unknown. In such cases, movies play a key role in informing the public about the sporting heroes.

In the last 11 years, multiple movies have propagated the stories of Indian female athletes including the likes of Mary Kom and Geeta Phogat. Thus, the article lists out the movies based on the real-life stories of female athletes which depict the hardships, they face throughout their lives.

Mary Kom - Boxing

The film based on the life of five-time World Champion Mary Kom was released in 2014. The film was directed by Omang Kumar and is produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. Priyanka Chopra is in the lead role. The film shows Mary Kom’s journey of winning five titles after cloning from a poor farming family in Manipur.

Mary was into sports since childhood but she made up her mind to become a boxer after fellow Manipuri Dingko Singh won the gold medal in the 1988 Asian Games held in Bangkok. In order to become a successful boxer, she joined Imphal Sports Academy at the age of 15. She won a silver medal in the inaugural World Boxing Championships in 2001 and started her journey to eight medals in the history of the tournament.

Dangal - Geeta And Babita Phogat (Wrestling)

This Hindi-language film was released in 2016 and was directed by Nitish Tiwary. Amir Khan has played the role of Mahavir Phogat. The story revolves around the daughters of Mahavir - Geeta and Babita.

Geeta made history at the 2010 Commonwealth Games by winning gold in the women’s 55 Kg. It was the first gold medal by a female Indian wrestler at the Commonwealth Games. Babita Phogat won silver in the 51 Kg category.