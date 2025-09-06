Mother Of Two, Shehnaz Begum’s Inspirational Journey In Weightlifting After Divorce

The article reveals how Shehnaz Begum dominated the sport of weightlifting, which is mostly dominated by men.
Published : September 6, 2025 at 12:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: In a world where physical fitness and regular exercise are often overlooked in the chaos of the busy routine, Shehnaz Begum from Kodungaiyur of Tamil Nadu is setting an example for society by making her mark in the sport of bodybuilding. She won the gold in the 2024 Asian Championships and also won the Miss Chennai Bodybuilding in 2018 and Miss India Bodybuilding in 2019.
The path to shine at the global stage hasn’t been easy for Shehnaz Begum. She has to face a lot of challenges, and facing taunts from the relatives made her journey harder. Without worrying about any obstacles on her way, she carved the path to success.
Shehnaz Begum said that her relatives used to taunt her in the name of advice, asking why she wears bodysuits? Why is it necessary to go to the gym instead? You should do something else, like raising children. But, she continued despite the challenges and trained without losing courage and won the gold medal in the Asian Bodybuilding Championship in 2024.
Who is Shenaz Begum?
Bodybuilder Shehnaz Begum hails from Kodungaiyur in Chennai. She has completed her graduation and has now made a name for herself in the field of bodybuilding by joining the gym for peace of mind.
Her achievements after becoming a mother of two children have surprised many people. She got interested in this sport because of her father, Jafar Pasha, as he too has won many medals in bodybuilding. Now, his daughter is making a name for herself all over the world.
Facing Taunts from relatives
Talking about her life, Shehnaz Begum said, 'I have had a keen interest in sports competitions since childhood. Running has been my favorite sport. But when I got married and had two children, we started fighting over many things after which my husband divorced me. Because of that, I used to be very stressed, to get rid of which I used to go to the gym. This made me feel less stressed. Seeing this, many relatives made fun of me, saying 'Why does a woman need to go to the gym. Find some other job and then raise your children with it.'
Success Due To Hard Work
Shehnaz said the credit of her success goes to her hard work.
“'Without getting discouraged by those who mocked me, I continued training. As a result, I won the title of 'Miss Chennai Bodybuilding' in 2018 and 'Miss India Bodybuilding' in 2019. After this, I won the gold medal in the 2024 Asian Bodybuilding Championship.” Begum proudly said, 'I won the silver medal in the 57th Mr. Asia Championship held in Bangkok this year.
“Initially, I used to train for one hour in the morning and one hour in the evening. But now I don't get any time for it. Roughly, it's one to three hours in the morning and one to three hours in the evening. I take the right amount of food and water. But during competition, this schedule changes. Due to the intense training, I have very little time to spend at home. If I am at home, I spend time with my kids.”
Eyeing World Championship
Shehnaz Begum, who has won medals at the Asian level, is now aiming to win medals in bodybuilding at the global level as well. She also works as a trainer in her gym. Talking about this, she says, 'This time I have won a silver medal at the Asian level and a gold medal last time. My next goal is to win a gold medal at the world level. I train everyone without discriminating based on gender. As bodybuilding means training the body by uniting the mind, there is no gender discrimination in this.'