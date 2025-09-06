Mother Of Two, Shehnaz Begum’s Inspirational Journey In Weightlifting After Divorce

ETV Bharat / sports

Hyderabad: In a world where physical fitness and regular exercise are often overlooked in the chaos of the busy routine, Shehnaz Begum from Kodungaiyur of Tamil Nadu is setting an example for society by making her mark in the sport of bodybuilding. She won the gold in the 2024 Asian Championships and also won the Miss Chennai Bodybuilding in 2018 and Miss India Bodybuilding in 2019.

The path to shine at the global stage hasn’t been easy for Shehnaz Begum. She has to face a lot of challenges, and facing taunts from the relatives made her journey harder. Without worrying about any obstacles on her way, she carved the path to success.

Shehnaz Begum said that her relatives used to taunt her in the name of advice, asking why she wears bodysuits? Why is it necessary to go to the gym instead? You should do something else, like raising children. But, she continued despite the challenges and trained without losing courage and won the gold medal in the Asian Bodybuilding Championship in 2024.

Who is Shenaz Begum?

Bodybuilder Shehnaz Begum hails from Kodungaiyur in Chennai. She has completed her graduation and has now made a name for herself in the field of bodybuilding by joining the gym for peace of mind.

Her achievements after becoming a mother of two children have surprised many people. She got interested in this sport because of her father, Jafar Pasha, as he too has won many medals in bodybuilding. Now, his daughter is making a name for herself all over the world.