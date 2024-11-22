ETV Bharat / sports

Most Expensive Transfers In Football History

Hyderabad: Football is a popular sport across the globe and in club football, the transfer window is one of the most exciting things for football fans. Usually, there are two transfer windows in football - summer and winter. The duration and period of each transfer window vary according to the domestic league in that country and the national football association. However, the European summer window spans usually between 1 July and 31 August while the winter football window lasts throughout January.

The transfer window in European football is heavy as the teams aim to get the best signings in order to win the UEFA Champions League. here, we take a look at the most expensive transfer in football history and the list is topped by Neymar when Paris Saint Germain as the club paid a heavy amount to acquire the services of the footballer from Barcelona.

Neymar (Barcelona To PSG) - ₹1,776 Cr

Paris Saint-German acquired the services of the Brazilian forward during the 2017 transfer window by paying a sum of €222m. He scored 118 goals and 77 assists for the club so far and now plays for AL-Hilal. Neymar has played for Santos FC, FC Barcelona, PSG and AL-Hilal.

Kylian Mbappe (Monaco to PSG) - ₹1,440 Cr

In 2017, PSG splashed a heavy amount of €180m to acquire the services of Kylian Mbappe from Monaco. The French star now plays for Real Madrid and has scored 389 goals and provided 296 assists so far.