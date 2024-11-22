Most Expensive Transfers In Football History

Hyderabad: Football is a popular sport across the globe and in club football, the transfer window is one of the most exciting things for football fans. Usually, there are two transfer windows in football - summer and winter. The duration and period of each transfer window vary according to the domestic league in that country and the national football association. However, the European summer window spans usually between 1 July and 31 August while the winter football window lasts throughout January.
The transfer window in European football is heavy as the teams aim to get the best signings in order to win the UEFA Champions League. here, we take a look at the most expensive transfer in football history and the list is topped by Neymar when Paris Saint Germain as the club paid a heavy amount to acquire the services of the footballer from Barcelona.
Neymar (Barcelona To PSG) - ₹1,776 Cr
Paris Saint-German acquired the services of the Brazilian forward during the 2017 transfer window by paying a sum of €222m. He scored 118 goals and 77 assists for the club so far and now plays for AL-Hilal. Neymar has played for Santos FC, FC Barcelona, PSG and AL-Hilal.
Kylian Mbappe (Monaco to PSG) - ₹1,440 Cr
In 2017, PSG splashed a heavy amount of €180m to acquire the services of Kylian Mbappe from Monaco. The French star now plays for Real Madrid and has scored 389 goals and provided 296 assists so far.
Phillipe Coutinho (Liverpool to Barcelona) - ₹1,080 Cr
The third most expensive transfer in the football world occurred ahead of the 2017/18 season when Coutinho joined Barcelona for Liverpool. He joined the Spanish club with a transfer fee of €142m. Coutinho has amassed 122 goals and 78 assists in his career so far.
Ousmane Dembele (Borussia Dortmund to Barcelona) - ₹1,080 Cr
Dembele joined Barcelona from the German club Borussia Dortmund in 2017-18. The right winger currently plays for PSG in the Ligue 1. He has scored 73 goals and 91 assists so far in his career. The Frenchman has played for Rennes, Borussia Dortmund, and Barcelona in the past.
Joao Felix (Benfica to Atletico Madrid) - ₹1,018 Cr
Just at the age of 19, Joao Felix was signed by Atletico Madrid for a sum of ₹1,018 Cr. The Portuguese striker has also featured for Chelsea and Barcelona in his club career. Felix has 87 goals and 42 assists from 292 appearances to his name.