Sports is considered to be one of the biggest sources of entertainment for the spectators. Earlier, it was the same case players when the sport was played at an amateur level. However, it has emerged as an industry in the modern era as people tend to take it as a profession.

People who follow sports have become a diehard fans of a certain player, a team or sport. Nowadays, many teams have their fan army's and athletes are becoming global celebrities. They are even following the game like never before and are ready to pay any amount of money to watch their heroes or favourite team performing live, marking their attendance at the stadium in large numbers.

If they cannot get tickets, they are allegedly ready to pay double the amount from the black market. Sometimes it will be double, treble, etc. However, the stadium will be filled. That's the magic of sports. And that makes us to takes you to bring information about most expensive match tickets in sports history.

Most Expensive Ticket In Sports History

MLB World Series 2016: The most expensive ticket in sports history was purchased in 2016 for the MLB World Series game between the Chicago Cubs and the Cleveland Indians at $1.17 million (10.01 Crore). Game Seven was an instant classic that saw the Chicago Cubs end their 108-year World Series drought.

Wimbledon 2024 final: The rematch between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic was one of the most expensive get-in-final tickets in the history of the sport. The ticket at Block Debentures 212, perched next to the Royal Box, was sold for a staggering $355,682. For the cheapest seat in the house, one needed to shell out $12,170, according to StubHub, an American ticket exchange and resale company.

The Masters Golf Tournament: The Masters Golf Tournament is one of the most in-demand sporting events in the world. The official website lists the ticket price for the tournament, held at Augusta National Golf Club in the United States, as between $100 and $140. However, due to high demand, tickets can also be obtained from resale websites like Vivid Seats, Seat Geek, StubHub, and Ticketmaster. The practice round tickets for the Masters Tournament 2025 at StubHub begin at $1500, with a two-day ticket priced at $4,500. A four-day ticket costs $6,800, and the minimum price for Sunday-only passes is $1,800, according to the Sporting News.

London Olympics Opening: The most expensive ticket in Olympic history is £2,012 ($3,250) for the Opening Ceremony of the Summer Olympics held in London in 2012. Tickets are priced in four bands for the ceremony on 27 July 2012, with the other prices at £1,600 ($2,586), £995 ($1,608), £150 ($242), and £20.12 ($35).

Singapore Formula One Grand Prix race: The most expensive tickets worth about Singapore $11,000 to 2023 Singapore Formula One Grand Prix race have all been snapped up. Only a wait-list option is available to fans wanting to purchase a three-day Paddock Club ticket, priced at S$11,016 ($8,266), according to the event’s website. The tickets are the most expensive ever since Singapore began hosting the night race in 2008, according to the Straits Times newspaper.

FIFA World Cup final 2014: The fans who flocked to Rio's Maracana stadium to watch the 2014 World Cup final were either very rich or a little crazy (or both). Black market tickets for the match between Germany and Argentina were priced at up to $20,000. Official FIFA tickets for the final were priced between $440 and $990, but despite a crackdown by Brazilian police on ticket scalpers, widespread black market trading has driven up prices.