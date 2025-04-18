Cricketers To Take Most Catches In IPL From 2008 To 2025

Hyderabad: With the emergence of T20 cricket in recent years, as they have become bolder in meeting the requirement of scoring at an explosive pace. Also, the playing conditions in recent times are seen aiding the batters with the frequent use of flat decks. But, along with the change in the batting style of the players, fielding has also undergone a positive change. Many of the fielders move at a lightning-quick pace in the middle and pull off some brilliant catches. Thus, fielding has turned out to be an important aspect for the fielding teams as they can thwart batters with some sharp work in the field.

Virat Kohli - Kohli has been always known as safe pair of hands and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru star has turned out be a gun fielder in the IPL as well becoming the player to take most catches as a fielder in the history of the tournament. Kohli has taken 116 catch from 258 IPL matches.

File Photo: Virat Kohli (IANS)

He also boasts an impressive record in the T20Is, taking 54 catches in 125 matches.

Suresh Raina - The former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player, also known as Mr. IPL ,has taken the second-most number of catches in the IPL. He has taken 109 catches from 205 matches. The left-handed batter was always known as a gun fielder for taking some of the incredible catches for his franchises as well as the national side.

File Photo: Suresh Raina (IANS)

Raina picked 42 catches from 78 T20I matches in his career and was often placed in the slips as the captain often banked on him to take some blinders.

Ravindra Jadeja: Another CSK star, Ravindra Jadeja is widely hailed as one of the best fielders around the world for his agility and ability to deliver rocket throws from the boundary lines. He has taken 106 IPL catches from 247 matches.

In T20Is, he has taken 28 catches from 74 matches.

File Photo: Ravindra Jadeja (IANS)

Kieron Pollard - Former West Indies and Mumbai Indians all-rounder is placed at the fourth position in the list with 103 catches from 189 matches. In T20Is, he has picked 42 wickets from 97 matches. Pollard currently works as the head coach of the Mumbai Indians in the IPL and the team is at seventh position in the points table with six points from seven matches.

File Photo: Kieron Pollard (IANS)

Rohit Sharma - Former Mumbai Indians captain and star batter Rohit Sharma is at the fifth position in the list of players taking the most catches. The right-handed batter has taken 101 IPL catches from 262 matches.

File Photo: Rohit Sharma (IANS)

The 37-year-old has taken 65 catches from 159 T20I matches.