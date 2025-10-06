Most Bizarre Wicket Celebrations In Cricket History
Cricketers have come up with unique celebrations on multiple occasions in the history of cricket to make the sport more interesting.
Published : October 6, 2025 at 10:25 AM IST
Hyderabad: Cricket is a game of emotion, and the players often express themselves on the field in different ways. They sometimes get angry or jump with joy to celebrate some achievement. Usually, after a bowler dismisses a batter, you will see the bowler celebrating the prized scalp. But the celebration is not restricted to a certain way, and it can vary from player to player.
There have been many instances when players pull off unusual celebration styles after taking a wicket. Some of these celebrations include the sword dance celebration, the bomb explosion celebration, the magic trick celebration and the shoe ring celebration. The article takes a look at the unique celebrations by the players after taking a wicket.
Hasan Ali bomb explosion: After dismissing a batter, the Pakistan pacer crouches and then explodes upward, spreading his hands. The right-handed pacer has pulled out the celebration on multiple occasions in international as well as franchise cricket.
Timber ☝️#PAKvSA | https://t.co/J04a4HapMmpic.twitter.com/EOLCMeVYMH— ICC (@ICC) February 5, 2021
Kesrick Williams' notebook salute: West Indies fast bowler Kesrick Williams pulled out this celebration first after taking the wicket of Joe Root in a T20 match in 2017. He also had a small banter going on with Virat Kohli in Hyderabad in 2019.
After taking a wicket, Williams pretends to pull out a notepad from his pocket and check the name of the batter he has dismissed just before crossing it off. The celebration got a new twist when Kohli retaliated with a reverse celebration where he pretended to write the name of Williams in his book after smashing him for big hits.
Tabraiz Shamsi's magic tricks: The South African spinner mastered the art of pulling off bizarre celebrations as he celebrated the wicket with magic tricks on a few occasions. During a match in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), he pulled a ‘Satan mask’ from his pocket after taking a wicket.
In 2024, while playing for Paarl Royals in the SA20, Shamsi pulled a slip of paper with a red card on it from his pocket and made it disappear with a wave of his hand. Also, in a domestic match in South Africa, he pulled out a red paper from his pocket and turned it into a stick, delighting fans with his trickery.
Nagin dance celebration: The Nagin dance celebration became popular in a short time. The celebration mode started by the Bangladesh pacer Nazmul Islam was soon adopted by the whole team and also their rivals.
It all started when Nazmul celebrated Upul Tharanga’s wicket in the first T20I of Sri Lanka’s tour of Bangladesh with a ‘snake dance celebration’. The whole team started doing the Nagin dance after beating Sri Lanka in the 6th match of the Nidahas Trophy. However, they were mocked by the whole stadium with the Nagin dance after getting beaten by India in the final of the tournament.