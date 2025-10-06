ETV Bharat / sports

Most Bizarre Wicket Celebrations In Cricket History

Hyderabad: Cricket is a game of emotion, and the players often express themselves on the field in different ways. They sometimes get angry or jump with joy to celebrate some achievement. Usually, after a bowler dismisses a batter, you will see the bowler celebrating the prized scalp. But the celebration is not restricted to a certain way, and it can vary from player to player.

There have been many instances when players pull off unusual celebration styles after taking a wicket. Some of these celebrations include the sword dance celebration, the bomb explosion celebration, the magic trick celebration and the shoe ring celebration. The article takes a look at the unique celebrations by the players after taking a wicket.

Hasan Ali bomb explosion: After dismissing a batter, the Pakistan pacer crouches and then explodes upward, spreading his hands. The right-handed pacer has pulled out the celebration on multiple occasions in international as well as franchise cricket.

Kesrick Williams' notebook salute: West Indies fast bowler Kesrick Williams pulled out this celebration first after taking the wicket of Joe Root in a T20 match in 2017. He also had a small banter going on with Virat Kohli in Hyderabad in 2019.