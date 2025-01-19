Morocco’s Plan To Kill 3 Million Dogs For Fifa World Cup Sparks Global Outrage

Hyderabad: Although, Morocco are set to co-host the FIFA World Cup 2030 along with Spain and Portugal, the country facing global condemnation. The reason behind this global outrage is their plans to cull 3 million dogs which is equal to 30 Lakh dogs.

A report from Daily Mail suggests that Moroccan authorities are using inhumane methods to manage the growing stray dog population in the country before the start of the FIFA World Cup. Conservationist Jane Goodall has raised issues over the reports of the Moroccan authorities planning to kill around 30 Lakh dogs. The report has mentioned that thousands of stray dogs have already been culled and the authorities are planning to extend it further.

Morocco’s Ugly Secret

The animal welfare organisation, the International Animal Welfare and Protection Coalition (IAWPC) has cited their concerns over the potential killings of stray dogs. The organisation has kicked off a campaign named 'Morocco’s Ugly Secret'.

According to the IAWPC, Morocco has continued the killings despite their assurance to FIFA that the killings had stopped in August 2024. IAWPC claims dogs are poisoned with strychnine which is injected directly into their bodies or is fed through bait.

"Almost every day, individuals acting on behalf of the Moroccan Government, tour the streets: Shooting dogs around the clock armed with rifles and pistols. Rarely killed outright, wounding is a major consequence. Poisoning dogs using either ‘stick’ type implements with a syringe on the end containing the poison, to stab the unsuspecting dogs in the body, or through the alternative method of feeding them poisoned bait by hand," IAWPC wrote

Goddall’s letter to FIFA

A globally-recognised conservationist, Dr. Jane Goodall has written a letter to FIFA calling out for an immediate intervention from the global governing body.

"I am equally appalled to learn from the IAWPC - International Animal Coalition that you have been presented with detailed dossiers documenting these horrific acts, most of which are conducted in the most brutal and cruel fashion imaginable, and yet appear to have ignored them," she wrote