It Goes To Match Referee, He Made Decision: Morne Morkels Reveals How Harshit Rana Took Field

Hyderabad: India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel has revealed the details of what transpired in the dressing room as they decided to name Harshit Rana as a concussion substitute for Shivam Dube in the 4th T20I against England in Pune on Friday, January 31.

India replaced Dube with Rana midway through the second innings after he was hit on his helmet twice in the last over of the Indian innings bowled by pacer Jamie Overton.

The substitution sparked widespread reactions from commentators and the England skipper, who claimed that Rana was not a like-for-like replacement for Dube. The pacer went on to play an instrumental role in India's 15-run win as he picked up three wickets on his debut after Dube smashed a fifty.

Following his match-winning performance, Morne Morkel addressed the controversy surrounding Rana’s inclusion in the playing XI and revealed that Dube had a headache after returning to the dressing room. He further added that the team gave Rana’s name as the replacement, and it was the match referee who made the call.

"As far as I’m aware Shivam Dube obviously took the knock against the head and came off the field during the innings break with mild headache symptoms. We took a name forward to the match referee in terms of a suitable substitution and from there, it’s up to the referee to make that decision. So a decision was made," said Morkel in the post-match press conference.

"Harshit was having dinner. He had to get himself ready as quickly as possible to get onto the field and bowl. Yeah, I thought he did an excellent job. No, like I said it goes to the powers above me, the match referee, he made the decision. We can only take the name forward and from there, it’s out of our hands. We got the green light to go with that and we gave him the opportunity," he added.