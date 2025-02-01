ETV Bharat / sports

It Goes To Match Referee, He Made Decision: Morne Morkels Reveals How Harshit Rana Took Field

India's bowling coach Morne Morkel has revealed what transpired in the dressing room during the innings break as Harshit Rana came out as concussion substitute.

India's bowling coach Morne Morkel has revealed what transpired in the dressing room during the innings break as Harshit Rana came out as concussion substitute.
Morne Morkel (AFP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Feb 1, 2025, 1:31 PM IST

Hyderabad: India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel has revealed the details of what transpired in the dressing room as they decided to name Harshit Rana as a concussion substitute for Shivam Dube in the 4th T20I against England in Pune on Friday, January 31.

India replaced Dube with Rana midway through the second innings after he was hit on his helmet twice in the last over of the Indian innings bowled by pacer Jamie Overton.

The substitution sparked widespread reactions from commentators and the England skipper, who claimed that Rana was not a like-for-like replacement for Dube. The pacer went on to play an instrumental role in India's 15-run win as he picked up three wickets on his debut after Dube smashed a fifty.

Following his match-winning performance, Morne Morkel addressed the controversy surrounding Rana’s inclusion in the playing XI and revealed that Dube had a headache after returning to the dressing room. He further added that the team gave Rana’s name as the replacement, and it was the match referee who made the call.

"As far as I’m aware Shivam Dube obviously took the knock against the head and came off the field during the innings break with mild headache symptoms. We took a name forward to the match referee in terms of a suitable substitution and from there, it’s up to the referee to make that decision. So a decision was made," said Morkel in the post-match press conference.

"Harshit was having dinner. He had to get himself ready as quickly as possible to get onto the field and bowl. Yeah, I thought he did an excellent job. No, like I said it goes to the powers above me, the match referee, he made the decision. We can only take the name forward and from there, it’s out of our hands. We got the green light to go with that and we gave him the opportunity," he added.

Hyderabad: India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel has revealed the details of what transpired in the dressing room as they decided to name Harshit Rana as a concussion substitute for Shivam Dube in the 4th T20I against England in Pune on Friday, January 31.

India replaced Dube with Rana midway through the second innings after he was hit on his helmet twice in the last over of the Indian innings bowled by pacer Jamie Overton.

The substitution sparked widespread reactions from commentators and the England skipper, who claimed that Rana was not a like-for-like replacement for Dube. The pacer went on to play an instrumental role in India's 15-run win as he picked up three wickets on his debut after Dube smashed a fifty.

Following his match-winning performance, Morne Morkel addressed the controversy surrounding Rana’s inclusion in the playing XI and revealed that Dube had a headache after returning to the dressing room. He further added that the team gave Rana’s name as the replacement, and it was the match referee who made the call.

"As far as I’m aware Shivam Dube obviously took the knock against the head and came off the field during the innings break with mild headache symptoms. We took a name forward to the match referee in terms of a suitable substitution and from there, it’s up to the referee to make that decision. So a decision was made," said Morkel in the post-match press conference.

"Harshit was having dinner. He had to get himself ready as quickly as possible to get onto the field and bowl. Yeah, I thought he did an excellent job. No, like I said it goes to the powers above me, the match referee, he made the decision. We can only take the name forward and from there, it’s out of our hands. We got the green light to go with that and we gave him the opportunity," he added.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HARSHIT RANAMORNE MORKEL CONCUSSION SUBSTITUTESHIVAM DUBECONCUSSION SUBSTITUTE IN CRICKETCONCUSSION SUBSTITUTE SHIVAM DUBE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Union Budget 2025: Economists Suggest Tax Reforms, Focus on MSMEs, And Boosts For Education And Technology

Ahead Of Union Budget, Agriculture Experts Expect Enhancement Of Agri-Fund For Research, New-aged Technology

Share Of Sugar Industry In GDP Can Go Up To 3 Per Cent: Gadkari

Union Budget 2025: Traders Fear Collapse Without Support For Diamond Industry; Demand Tax Cuts, Improved Infrastructure

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.