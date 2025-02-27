Morne Morkel Rejoins Squad In Dubai Ahead of India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy Clash

Hyderabad: Bowling coach Morne Morkel rejoined the Indian cricket team after attending to a personal emergency back home. He took part in the squad's training session ahead of the on Wednesday, February 26, 2025.

Morkel had to leave the Indian camp a couple of days before the Rohit Sharma-led side's 2025 Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh on Thursday, February 20.

India's bowling coach was seen having an intense discussion with head coach Gautam Gambhir when the players were busy doing warm-up drills at the ICC Academy here.

Shubman Gill, who has been India's stand-out batter in the tournament, missed the practice session. Gill scored a century in India's campaign opener against listless Bangladesh and then played a crucial run-a-ball 35-run knock against te arch-rivals Pakistan.

Rishabh Pant has recovered from an illness and trained on Wednesday with the rest of the squad. With nearly a days gap ahead of the next encounter, Men in Blue enjoyed a couple of days off after outclassing lacklustre Pakistan in their second group game. With New Zealand defeating Bangladesh in their second group stage match, the Kiwis and India have qualified for the semifinals from Group A. Both teams will face each other in their last group match here on March 2.

India, who last won the Champions Trophy in 2013 and were runners-up, are favourites to lift the title considering their spin-heavy squad combination, conditions available in Dubai where the pitch has been slow and aided the spinners and the way they have played thus far in the tournament.

Considering the hybrid model of the tournament, India are the only side which is playing at one venue and that has been questioned by the likes of current and former England skippers Jos Buttler and Michael Atherton, who see it as an undeniable advantage to Rohit Sharma and Co.

While the tournament hosts are Pakistan, India will also play the final in Dubai if they qualify.