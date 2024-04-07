Monte Carlo Masters: Sumit Nagal Becomes First Indian In 42 Years To Qualify For Main Draw

Monte Carlo (France): Sumit Nagal continued his stellar form and became the first Indian in 42 years to qualify for the men’s singles draw of the prestigious Monte Carlo Masters in France.

Nagal scripted the achievement by outplaying world No. 55 Facundo Acosta by 7-5, 2-6, 6-2 in a thriller game on Sunday which lasted for three sets. The 26-year-old exhibited nerves of steel to edge past his opponent with some brilliant stroke-play. The odds were stacked against Nagal as he is 40 places below in the ATP rankings as compared to his opponents but his game never showed such kind of difference.

Nagal found himself in all sorts of trouble when he was trailing by 2-5 in the first set. However, he roared back in the set winning five games in a row and taking a lead of 1-0 in the match. He fell behind in the second set as well but this time Acosta didn't let his opponent claw his way back into the set winning it by 6-2. The match was on equal terms now with a crucial qualification at stake for Nagal.

In the third and final set of the match, Nagal showcased a brilliant game emerging triumphant by 6-2. Ramesh Krishnan was the last Indian player to feature in the Monte Carlo Masters in 1982 but he lost in the first set of the men’s singles. Now, with the kind of form Nagal has shown this year, he has ignited a lot of hopes and aspirations.