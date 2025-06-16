Mondo Duplantis Breaks World Record For 12th Time, Shatters Record First Time At Home

Sweden: Mondo Duplantis broke the world record in Pole Vault for the 12th time in his career. The Swedish athlete who has a knack of setting the world record and breaking it afterwards did so for the 12th time. The feat came at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Stockholm on Sunday. The 25-year-old jumped 6.28 metres at the 1912 Olympic Stadium surpassing the previous record of 6.27 metres set in February at the Clermont-Ferrand by him.

Kurtis Marschall of Australia was giving a tough fight for Duplantis but could manage to register the best effort of 5.90 before making three unsuccessful tries to clear the six-meter mark. That left Duplantis the sole contender and he broke his own word record in his final attempt. The Swedish Pole Vaulter was seen jumping in joy after the achievement.

He remembered his first jump at the stadium after the achievement.

“I feel full to the brim right now. I've got a lot of family here. The first time I jumped in this stadium when I was 11 years old, it was rainy and cold, and I jumped right under four metres – it was quite high for how young I was. I'm just going to enjoy this, enjoy the moment right now,” said Duplantis after breaking his world record.

He also added that he has his sights set on breaching the 6.30m mark.

“They etch the names of world record holders here. It's going to be really special to have my name etched in the stadium. It's the most beautiful stadium, in my biased opinion. It'll be one of the greatest memories for me, I think, in my career. There's not much between me and 6.30m, technically. I'm just a perfect day away from it,” he added.

The American-born Swedish athlete ripped off his shirt to celebrate his feat of setting the first world record on home soil.