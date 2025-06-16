Mondo Duplantis Breaks World Record For 12th Time, Shatters Record First Time At Home

Sweden: Mondo Duplantis broke the world record in Pole Vault for the 12th time in his career. The Swedish athlete who has a knack of setting the world record and breaking it afterwards did so for the 12th time. The feat came at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Stockholm on Sunday. The 25-year-old jumped 6.28 metres at the 1912 Olympic Stadium surpassing the previous record of 6.27 metres set in February at the Clermont-Ferrand by him.
Kurtis Marschall of Australia was giving a tough fight for Duplantis but could manage to register the best effort of 5.90 before making three unsuccessful tries to clear the six-meter mark. That left Duplantis the sole contender and he broke his own word record in his final attempt. The Swedish Pole Vaulter was seen jumping in joy after the achievement.
You never stop fascinating about this guy.— Nick🇸🇪 post-ESC mourning era 🇺🇦🍉 (@nicklaslowe) June 15, 2025
Everyone..!
He did it again!
Yes. Armand MONDO Duplantis has set another world record in pole vault!
Here! This is the highest jump a human being has reached fair and square with a pole!
At home at Stockholm Olympic Stadium as well! pic.twitter.com/3TmWesBjRz
He remembered his first jump at the stadium after the achievement.
“I feel full to the brim right now. I've got a lot of family here. The first time I jumped in this stadium when I was 11 years old, it was rainy and cold, and I jumped right under four metres – it was quite high for how young I was. I'm just going to enjoy this, enjoy the moment right now,” said Duplantis after breaking his world record.
He also added that he has his sights set on breaching the 6.30m mark.
Mondo Duplantis' 🇸🇪 Pole Vault World Record timeline is CRAZY!!🤯🔥— Track & Field Gazette (@TrackGazette) June 15, 2025
2020 - 6.17m
2020 - 6.18m
2022 - 6.19m
2022 - 6.20m
2022 - 6.21m
2023 - 6.22m
2023 - 6.23m
2024 - 6.24m
2024 - 6.25m
2024 - 6.26m
2025 - 6.27m
2025 - 6.28m 🆕️
📸 Linnea Rheborg pic.twitter.com/oEHnymz7UN
“They etch the names of world record holders here. It's going to be really special to have my name etched in the stadium. It's the most beautiful stadium, in my biased opinion. It'll be one of the greatest memories for me, I think, in my career. There's not much between me and 6.30m, technically. I'm just a perfect day away from it,” he added.
The American-born Swedish athlete ripped off his shirt to celebrate his feat of setting the first world record on home soil.