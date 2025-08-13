Mondo Duplantis Breaks Record For 13th Time With 6.29m Jump In Budapest

Hyderabad: Sweden’s pole vault star Armand Mondo Duplantis broke the world record for the 13th time by clearing a distance of 6.29 meters at the Hungarian Grand Prix meeting in Budapest on Tuesday, August 12. The double Olympic champion continued his ritual of shattering records after records and improved his previous mark by a single centimetre. He set the previous record in Stockholm in June.

Duplantis wins the competition

The Swedish star was pushed hard by Greek rival Emmanouil Karalis. Both men breached the mark of 6.02 meters on their first attempt. However, Karalis bowed out after failing to beach the 6.11-meter mark. Duplantis went over the distance in his second attempt. With Karalis out of the competition, Duplantis had a chance to attempt the world record.

He failed on his first attempt at 6.29 meters, but managed to clear the distance in his second try. The successful clearance received a huge roar from the Budapest crowd, and the Swedish star sprinted to celebrate with his partner, Desire Inglander and his family. Kurtis Marschall of Australia finished in third place with 5.82 meters.

Duplantis’ career achievements

Dupantis, who first broke the record in 2020 in Poland, has taken the event to new heights, breaking his own record multiple times. He will next take part in the Silesia Diamond League on Saturday.

Duplantis has won two Olympic golds (2020 and 2024) and is also a two-time World outdoor (2022 and 2023) champion. Apart from this, he is also a three-time World indoor (2022, 2024 and 2025) champion.

Hungarian Grand Prix meeting results

In the other events, the Netherlands' Femke Bol dominated the women’s 400m hurdles with a timing of 52.24 seconds, two seconds ahead of Belgium's Naomi Van Den Broeck. Jasmine Jones of America was third with a timing of 54.61.

Cote d'Ivoire's Marie-Josee Ta Lou Smith won the women’s 100m with a timing of 10.97 seconds. Jamaica's Tina Clayton (10.99 seconds ) and Shericka Jackson (11.00) finished in second and third place, respectively.