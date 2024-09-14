ETV Bharat / sports

Champions Trophy 2025: ‘If India Do Not Come, Then Pakistan Should… ‘, Former Pakistan Cricketer Issues Warning

Hyderabad: The uncertainty around India travelling to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025 is on high and former Pakistan cricketer Moeen Khan has shared his views on the issue recently. Moeen had also raised concerns about India’s hesitation to travel to the country in the past.

Speaking on Cricket Pakistan, Moeen said that Pakistan should consider their position regarding the whole issue.

"India ought to honour their commitments with the ICC. And if they do not come, then Pakistan should reconsider their decision to participate in any future events slated to be held in India."

He also added that the former India cricketers should tell the Board of Control for Cricketers in India (BCCI) to keep politics away from the sport.

"Former India cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Kapil Dev, Rahul Dravid, etc., should tell their cricket board to keep politics away from cricket. Cricket should not be obstructed by political issues. The fans would love to see India and Pakistan play. It will not only benefit Pakistan but overall cricket will be benefited."