Champions Trophy 2025: ‘If India Do Not Come, Then Pakistan Should… ‘, Former Pakistan Cricketer Issues Warning

Hyderabad: The uncertainty around India travelling to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025 is on high and former Pakistan cricketer Moeen Khan has shared his views on the issue recently. Moeen had also raised concerns about India’s hesitation to travel to the country in the past.
Speaking on Cricket Pakistan, Moeen said that Pakistan should consider their position regarding the whole issue.
"India ought to honour their commitments with the ICC. And if they do not come, then Pakistan should reconsider their decision to participate in any future events slated to be held in India."
He also added that the former India cricketers should tell the Board of Control for Cricketers in India (BCCI) to keep politics away from the sport.
"Former India cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Kapil Dev, Rahul Dravid, etc., should tell their cricket board to keep politics away from cricket. Cricket should not be obstructed by political issues. The fans would love to see India and Pakistan play. It will not only benefit Pakistan but overall cricket will be benefited."
The Champions Trophy 2025 is scheduled to be played in Pakistan, but India’s participation in the tournament remains uncertain due the political tensions. BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla had stated that the Indian team will travel to Pakistan only if the Indian government gives them consent.
Moin also vouched for his son Azam saying that the tradition of developing players in Pakistan cricket is fading off.
"I watched the entire World Cup and the matches leading up to it, and it seemed like Azam was the number one choice for wicket-keeping and batting. Then suddenly, after just one match, the entire strategy was changed,” he remarked.
"Azam wasn't given a chance to keep wickets after one match and was dropped after getting out on the very first ball [against the USA]. Any player can get out on the first ball, but here the tradition of developing players that used to exist is no longer there. Whether it's the captain or the management, if they make such quick changes to players, how can we produce good players?.”