Durand Cup 2025: Mohun Bagan’s Jason Cummings Sparks Backlash With Middle Finger Gesture

Hyderabad: Mohun Bagan’s Jason Cummings scripted one of the controversial moments in the ongoing season of the Durand Cup. In a heated moment, Cummings showed the middle finger to the supporters after the team lost 10-2 to East Bengal in the quarterfinal of the Durand Cup. In an incident similar to the Australian cricketer Greg Chappell's infamous gesture at Eden Gardens in 2005, the Australian footballer was seen showing an obscene gesture.

Cummings shows the middle finger

The incident unfolded after Cummings boarded the team bus following East Bengal’s 2-1 victory over Mohun Bagan in the quarterfinal of the tournament. East Bengal fans were chanting "Jai East Bengal" after the team’s win. Cummin s reportedly showed them the middle finger, generating a backlash.

Greg Chapell incident

A similar incident occurred in 2005 when the then-India head coach Chapell made a rude gesture at the crowd gathered outside the Eden Gardens stadium before the fourth ODI against South Africa. A television footage at the time showed the former Australian cricketer putting his right hand out of the bus through the window and showing the middle finger to the crowd, who were reportedly taunting him for excluding local hero, Sourav Ganguly, from the Indian team.

East Bengal wins 2-1

Dimitrios Diamantakos substituted Moroccan forward Hamid Ahadad in the 18th minute as the latter sustained an injury. His entry in the game turned out to be decisive for the team as he scored a brace for the team, scoring goals in the 38th and 52nd minutes respectively. Anirudh Thapa’s stunning curling shot helped Mohun Bagan narrow the lead 2-1.

The gameplay also involved a controversial moment as a questionable penalty call resulted in Diamantakos’ second goal. Mohun Bagan's coach, Jose Molina, struggled with injuries to a few key players.

East Bengal to play Diamond Harbour in the semifinal

With the victory, East Bengal has set up a semifinal clash against Kolkata club Diamond Harbour FC on August 20. Diamond Harbour FC inked an upset earlier in the tournament, beating Jamshedpur FC.

East Bengal also put an end to their losing streak against Mohun Bagan. The former beat the latter 3-1 in the Super Cup on January 19 last year, but suffered four consecutive defeats to the opposition after that.