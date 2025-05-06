India’s Best Club Mohun Bagan Handed Transfer Ban; Here’s The Reason

Kolkata: Indian Super League (ISL) champions Mohun Bagan Super Giants have been slapped with a national ban on the registration of new players. The action has been taken after a technical error occurred during the transfer of Australian striker Jason Cummings. The nature of the issue is administrative and it is not related to any financial misconduct or regulatory breach.

According to the sources, there is some technical problem (paper-work related) while singing the Australian player. Mohun Bagan Super Giant authorities have already taken steps to resolve the issues and are working on solving the problem within a few days.

AIFF Letter to Mohun Bagan (ETV Bharat)

However, the FIFA judicial body has imposed a ban on green and maroon teams from signing footballers at the national level and not the foreign footballers. The management will not be able to sign any domestic footballers further notice. However, the club sources have said that the ban caused due to technical reasons will be solved quickly.

Mohun Bagan are preparing the team for the new season as they aim to retain the winning core of the club. Tom Aldred and Greg Stewart are going to leave the club. Both of the footballers want to return to their country and join a club there. However, there is also a possibility that if they don't get a club in their homeland, they might continue to stay in Mohun Bagan.

In the 2024-25 season, Mohun Bagan have won 17 matches from 24 fixtures so far which include five draws and a couple of defeats. The team thus clinched the silverware in the ongoing edition.