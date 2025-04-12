Maclaren’s Strike Cues Heartbreak For The Blues

Kolkata: Jamie Maclaren drilled a dagger into Bengaluru FC’s hearts as Mohun Bagan Super Giant emerged 2-1 winners to win the Indian Super League Cup in the final at the Salt Lake Stadium, in Kolkata, on Saturday.

Blues’ Head Coach Gerard Zaragoza recalled Sunil Chhetri and Ryan Williams to the starting eleven in place of Sivasakthi Narayanan and Jorge Pereyra Diaz. Manvir Singh replaced Ashique Kuruniyan for the Mariners.

The hosts started quickly, holding on to more possession and swiftly transitioning in midfield. Jamie Maclaren and Jason Cummings had early shots on goal, as Mohun Bagan used the width provided by Manvir and Liston to good effect.

Rahul Bheke blocked a shot from Anirudh Thapa to recover from a half-hearted clearance from Liston Colaco’s cross. At the other end, Chhetri’s header from Alberto Noguera’s corner was blocked off the line by Subhasish Bose as the Blues began to get a foothold into the final.

Namgyal Bhutia almost caught Kaith off guard with a curling effort from a short corner, and buoyed by their flexible front three, Bengaluru FC began working the ball down the channels for Edgar Mendez and Ryan Williams to run into. However, the hosts did well to form a low block and prevent crosses from reaching the box, resulting in the Blues resorting to attempts from range.

Chhetri came closest to opening the scoring in first-half stoppage time when he got on the end of a Williams cross, but the skipper’s header from a tight angle flew over the crossbar as the sides headed into the break goalless.

The second half began with chances on both ends. Noguera, Bhutia and Williams first stitched a flowing move together down the right, with the Spaniard playing Williams in, but Kaith put out a strong right hand to deny the Australian. Cummings found Manvir with a cross, but the header missed the target.

A stroke of luck helped the Blues stride ahead when centre-back Alberto Rodriguez diverted Williams’ cross into his own net in the 49th minute.

The intensity ramped up as both goalkeepers were soon called into action. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu denied Liston with a fine save, while Noguera came close to turning in Bhutia’s cross. The 25-year-old full-back came off for Lalremtluanga Fanai, and Jose Molina brought on Sahal Abdul Samad and Ashique for Thapa and Liston at the hour mark.

The Mariners drew level in the 72nd minute through Cummings’ penalty. The Englishman whipped a cross in for Maclaren to make contact, but the ball caught Chinglensana Singh’s arm in the area, and the Cummings made no mistake in levelling the scores.

The hosts pushed numbers in attack as Gurpreet stood his ground to deny Ashique. The tie went to extra time, and Kaith pulled off another vital save to deny Rodriguez’ goal-bound clearance.

Maclaren landed the sucker punch in the sixth minute of extra time with a predatory finish past Gurpreet, and the Mariners held firm against a barrage of Bengaluru attacks to lift the ISL Cup.