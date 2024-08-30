Where To Watch Durand Cup 2024 Final Between Mohun Bagan SG vs NorthEast United FC Live Streaming?

Hyderabad: Fans eagerly anticipate the clash between Mohun Bagan Super Giant, the 17-time Durand Cup winner seeking an 18th title, and NorthEast United FC, who have defied the odds to reach their first-ever final. NorthEast United FC will be aiming to add the Durand Cup to their trophy cabinet and make history.
The much-awaited grand finale of the 133rd edition of this elite tournament is set to take place on August 31st at 5:30 PM at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. The Mohun Bagan SG are the reigning champions while NorthEast United FC have qualified for the summit clash for the first time. As record 17-time Durand Cup champions, they aim for their 18th title to further solidify their status as the team with the most Durand Cup titles in the history of this prestigious competition.
The Stage is Set! Get ready for the ultimate showdown!— Durand Cup (@thedurandcup) August 30, 2024
Will Mohun Bagan Super Giant lift their back-to-back IndianOil Durand Cup title, or will Northeast United FC claim their maiden IndianOil Durand Cup?
Stay tuned!#Final #MBSGNEUFC #IndianOilDurandCup #PoweredByCoalIndia… pic.twitter.com/JRNtE80dlh
Which TV channel will telecast the Durand Cup 2024 – Finals in India?
Durand Cup 2024 - Finals will be telecast LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) on Saturday, 31st August at 5:30 PM IST.
Where can I stream the Durand Cup 2024 – Finals online in India?
Durand Cup 2024 - Finals will stream live only on Sony LIV.
Catch all the thrilling action and stunning golazos from the Durand Cup final LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD, and Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) channels.
