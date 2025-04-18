Kalinga Super Cup 2025: Mohun Bagan Enters Quarterfinal As Churchill Brothers Withdraw From Tournament

Hyderabad: Mohun Bagan Super Giants entered the quarterfinal of the Kalinga Super Cup 2025 after their round of 16 clash opponent, Churchill Brothers, withdrew from the contest.

“Due to Churchill Brothers FC Goa’s withdrawal from Kalinga Super Cup 2025, their Round of 16 match against Mohun Bagan SG, scheduled for an 8 PM IST kick-off on April 20, will be awarded as a bye to the latter,” the All India Football Federation (AIFF) revealed in a statement on Friday.

The Mariners recently completed a domestic double under head coach Jose Molina by winning the Indian Super League (ISL) Shield and Cup. They were supposed to clash with Churchill Brothers for the Super Cup as their opponents were the provisional leaders of the I-League this season.

The decision around the winner of the I-League between Churchill and Inter Kashi is pending in the AIFF Appeals Committee, and the Goan club decided to opt out of the competition.

“Mohun Bagan SG, winner of the ISL 2024-25 Shield and Cup, on April 26, will directly play the quarterfinal against the winner of the Round of 16 clash between Kerala Blasters FC and East Bengal FC, which has now been shifted to an 8 PM IST kick-off, on April 20, 2025,” the AIFF added.

With the automatic qualification, a Kolkata derby might be on the cards for the semifinal, which is to be played later this month. The two clubs from Bengal with a rich legacy met in the group stage of the Super Cup 2024, where eventual Champions East Bengal emerged triumphant by 3-1.