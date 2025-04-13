Mohun Bagan Become ISL Champions Beating Bengaluru FC; Sunil Chhetri Loses Third Final

Kolkata: Mohun Bagan Super Giants clinched their third title, winning the ISL 2024-25 season and beating Bengaluru FC. They defeated the opposition 2-1 in the tournament final at the Salt Lake Stadium. The team clinched the title last season as well, beating Jamshedpur FC 2-0. However, they suffered a 1-3 defeat against Mumbai City FC last year.

In the first half of the fixture, the Sunil Chhetri-led side produced multiple chances but failed to convert them. The hosts weren’t clinical either, as they missed the first couple of chances in the first half. In the 49th minute of the contest, Alberto Rodrigues inflicted an own goal, which silenced the home crowd.

However, MBSG bounced after that and carved a victory. The team managed to earn a penalty in the 72nd minute, and the club went on to win the match after that, capitalising on the momentum. Jason Cummings converted a penalty, and the scores were levelled.

After the fixture ended in a 1-1 draw, the match went into extra time. MacLaren scored the second goal for Mohun Bagan in the 96th minute of the contest. MBSG managed to keep the BFC attackers calm and kept their lead intact to win the prestigious cup.

Sunil Chhetri suffered his third defeat in an ISL final. Bengaluru had a topsy-turvy season, but they made it to the summit clash eventually with consistent performance in the later half of the tournament.