Pakistan's Mohsin Naqvi Appointed As New ACC President

Dubai: Pakistan Cricket Board's chairman Mohsin Naqvi has been named as the new President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). Naqvi replaced Sri Lanka Cricket's head Shammi Silva who had taken over the role following Jay Shah's departure.

Mohsin Naqvi will hold the position for two years, starting April 3, 2025. The decision was taken on Thursday, April 3, through an online meeting of the members of the continental body. Last year, in December, Silva became the new ACC president after Jay Shah assumed the role as the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

In a press release, Naqvi said, “I am deeply honoured to assume the presidency of the Asian Cricket Council. Asia remains the heartbeat of world cricket, and I am committed to working with all member boards to accelerate the game’s growth and global influence."

“Together, we will unlock new opportunities, foster greater collaboration, and take Asian cricket to unprecedented heights. I also extend my sincere thanks to the outgoing ACC President for his leadership and contributions to the ACC during his tenure,” he added.

“It has been a privilege to serve as President of the Asian Cricket Council. The steadfast commitment of our member boards working together has been pivotal in elevating ACC’s stature across the region,” Silva, who was replaced by Naqvi, said.

“I extend my gratitude to my predecessor, Mr. Jay Shah, Chairman of the ICC, under whose leadership the ACC reached significant milestones — including securing the highest-ever value for the ACC Asia Cup commercial rights, introducing a new pathway events structure, and paving the way for the continued development of cricket in Asia. As I step down, I have full confidence that under Mr. Naqvi’s capable leadership, the ACC will continue its remarkable journey and thrive,” Naqvi added.

Naqvi’s first biggest assignment will be the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, scheduled to be played in September. However, ACC has yet to confirm the host country, but it is highly unlikely that it will be conducted in India, who are the designated host for the Asia Cup. This decision follows a deal brokered by the ICC between India and Pakistan, ensuring that matches between the two nations in major ICC events are played at neutral venues.