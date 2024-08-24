Mohammedan Sporting Gains Promotion, To Join ISL From 2024/25 Season

New Delhi: The Indian Super League (ISL) on Saturday officially confirmed the promotion of Mohammedan Sporting Club (MSC), making them the newest member of India's top-tier league. Starting from the 2024-25 season, Mohammedan SC, one of the oldest active football clubs in the nation, will compete in the top tier of Indian football, bringing the total number of clubs in the ISL to 13.

This promotion follows Mohammedan Sporting's 2023-24 I-League title-winning campaign. Mohammedan SC won the I-League 2023-24 with 52 points, securing 15 wins and seven draws. The Kolkata club lost just twice during their successful campaign, scoring 44 goals and conceding just 22. They will become the third club from the City of Joy in the Indian Super League.

The 133-year-old club thus became the second club after Punjab FC to earn a promotion to the ISL from the second-rung I-League. In their debut season in ISL, Punjab FC defeated the likes of Kerala Blasters, Bengaluru FC, and East Bengal in what can only be described as a solid outing for the Shers. They finished eighth in the 2023/24 ISL season and recently reached the quarterfinals of the 2024 Durand Cup where they agonizingly lost 6-5 on penalty shootouts against Mohun Bagan Super Giants after 90 minutes of action saw them finish level at 3-3.

Mohammedan will be hoping to carry forward this I-League legacy in the ISL. The increasing number of teams promises more footballing action and adds to the excitement for football fans. It also opens up chances for the I-League teams to get promoted to the top tier of Indian football which gives the sides a financial boost given the increase in revenue and telecast of their games

Despite this being the second consecutive season in which ISL has allowed promotion, the system of relegation is equally as important to maintain a healthy ecosystem in football. However, it is said that the reason behind delaying relegation is that the AIFF officials view the gap between the ISL and the I-League as too much to entertain the possibility.