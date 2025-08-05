Mohammed Siraj: Team India's Work Horse Who Broke Workload Management 'Myth'

Hyderabad: While some of the players crumble under pressure, others thrive in adverse situations. Mohammed Siraj is the one who falls in the second category, and he showed it in the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy by bowling a fiery spell on the last day of the match. The man wears grit, determination and a lot of emotions on his sleeve. Add his hard work to it, and the right-handed pacer becomes a complete package of fast bowling.

Throwing down more than 1000 deliveries (1113) while bowling in all 10 innings of a five-match Test series is not an easy task, and that too while playing all formats for India. But Siraj made the task look easy throughout the series, being the highest wicket-taker in the series, taking 23 wickets at a strike rate of 48.39.

16th Indian bowler to bowl 1000+ deliveries

Before Siraj, 15 Indian bowlers have bowled more than 1000 deliveries in a Test series. Kapil Dev did so on eight occasions and is the Indian pacer to bowl 1000-plus balls in a Test series on most occasions. However, with the different eras, the context is also different.

During Kapil Dev’s playing time, Test cricket was being played more, and ODIs were the other format. However, currently, international cricket boasts three formats - Tests, ODIs and T20Is, plus add league cricket to it. Also, during Kapil’s era, there was a much wider gap between the two series as compared to the modern era. Notably, Siraj plays all three formats for India and that adds to his workload.

Also, being one of India’s mainstays adds extra responsibility to his shoulders in the absence of Bumrah.

No Jassi Bhai, no problem: Workhorse Siraj steps up

Jasprit Bumrah is the spearhead of the Indian pace attack. But, when he is not there, Siraj takes the centre stage, breathing fire with his deliveries. In the press conference before the start of the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy, head coach Gambhir had announced that Bumrah will miss two matches of the series to manage the workload. Those two matches were the exact points where India’s 31-year-old seamer proved his mettle.

In the three Tests when Bumrah played, Siraj picked only seven wickets at 61.2. But, when he was the main man for India with Bumrah not part of the playing XI, the right-arm pacer elevated his levels like no one could imagine. He scalped 16 wickets at an impressive 19.8 - an altogether different version when a layer of extra responsibility was added on his shoulders.

A fine spell on the last day of the Oval Test

When the pair of Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton walked out to bat, England needed 35 runs with four wickets in hand. The odds were in favour of the hosts as both of them are known to be decent batters. Plus England’s tail-enders can wag with the bat for a while. But, Siraj moved the ball off the surface like a magician taking wickets after wickets. And to sum it all up, he bowled a perfect yorker to get rid of Gus Atkinson and lead India to a hard-fought draw.