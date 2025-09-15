ETV Bharat / sports

Mohammed Siraj Named ICC Player Of The Month

Mohammed Siraj grabbed nine wickets in the Test series against England. His effort helped India win The Oval Test match by six runs.

India's Mohammed Siraj appeals for the wicket of England's Jamie Overton during Day 5 of the fifth Test cricket match between India and England at The Oval in London on Monday, August 4, 2025. (IANS)
By PTI

Published : September 15, 2025 at 4:30 PM IST

Dubai: India pacer Mohammed Siraj of India was on Monday named ICC Player of the Month for August following his heroic effort in the fifth and final Test against England. Orla Prendergast of Ireland too was named player of the month alongside Siraj.

Siraj's superb match-winning effort on the final day of the Test series against England helped India win The Oval Test match by six runs. Siraj grabbed three wickets on the dramatic final morning of the fifth match to finish with nine wickets in the match as the Indian team drew the series 2-2.

"It is a special honour to be named ICC Player of the Month. The Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy was a memorable series, and it was one of the most intense contests I have been part of.

"I am proud that I could contribute with some important spells, especially in the decisive moments. Bowling against a top batting line-up in their home conditions was challenging, but it also brought out the best in me," said Siraj.

Ireland all-rounder Prendergast won the award ahead of Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batter Muneeba Ali and the Netherlands’ seam bowler Iris Zwilling.

Prendergast was named the Player of the Series in a home T20I series, helping win 2-1 against Pakistan. She scored 144 runs and took four wickets in that series and maintained her fine form in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier, aggregating 244 runs and finishing with seven wickets in the month of August.

