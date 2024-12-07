ETV Bharat / sports

Mohammed Siraj Gets Booed By Adelaide Crowd For His Animated Send-Off To Travis Head

Mohammed Siraj was booed by the Adelaide Oval crowd following he gave an animated send-off to local hero Travis Head who scored 140 runs.

Mohammed Siraj was booed by the Adelaide Oval crowd following he gave an animated send-off to local hero Travis Head who scored 140 runs.
Mohammed Siraj Gets Booed By Adelaide Crowd For His Animated Send-Off To Travis Head (AP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

Adelaide: The Adelaide Oval crowd booed Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj on Day 2 of the second Test between India and Australia on Saturday, December 7, 2024.

Siraj went for plenty of runs in his 22nd over of the first innings as Travis Head smacked him for a four and six on the first three balls. Siraj then bowled an exceptional yorker to get rid of centurion Head on the fourth delivery of the over and from there the drama began.

Siraj antagonised the crowd after giving an expletive-laden send-off to Travis Head, who just played 140 runs knock off just 141 balls with 17 fours and four sixes on his home ground and in front of his local crowd.

The pacer was visibly frustrated throughout the day but it increased to a level that he couldn't stop himself from giving Head a fiery send-off.

The head was not pleased with the animated actions of the bowler, Siraj, who responded with a swear word, resulting in a tense moment on the field. The Adelaide crowd rallied behind their hometown hero, applauding his efforts as Australia's lead grew to more than 100 runs.

After Head left the pitch, the applause turned into boos directed at Siraj. Throughout the over, Siraj endured the crowd's hostility. Even in the following over, while he was fielding in the cover area and the ball came his way, the crowd continued to boo the fast bowler.

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

