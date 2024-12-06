ETV Bharat / sports

Mohammed Siraj Bowls Fastest Delivery Of 181.6 kmph? Fans Go Crazy On Social Media

Bowling the 24th over, Siraj’s final delivery displayed a record-shattering speed, which was clearly an error, prompting a wave of memes on social media.

Adelaide: The opening day of the Test between India and Australia saw a mix of humour, sledging and intensified action, highlighted by a technical glitch as the speed gun clocked a jaw-dropping 181.6kmph after Mohammed Siraj's delivery on Friday, December 6, 2024.

But the drama didn't stop there. Before the fifth ball, Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne stepped away from the crease, citing a distraction caused by a fan holding a beer snake near the sight screen. Frustrated, Siraj then exchanged heated words with Labuschagne, adding a fiery moment to the day, as he will have to take the run up again.

India’s first innings was a disappointment again, as the visitors managed to get only 180 runs on the board. Nitish Kumar Reddy was the lone warrior left in the end as a recognised batter, who scored a gritty 42 off just 54 balls with three fours and as many sixes. Reddy's reverse sweep six against Starc was the highlight of his innings.

However, India’s bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah, sought redemption with the ball. Bumrah struck early, dismissing southpaw opener Usman Khawaja for his 50th Test wicket of 2024, joining an elite club alongside Kapil Dev (twice) and Zaheer Khan (once) to pick 50+ wickets in a calendar year.

Despite Bumrah’s milestone, Australia ended the day at 86/1 and have slight edge in the game, with Labuschagne and opener Nathan Mcsweeny steadying the innings. Trailing by just 94 runs and with nine wickets in hand.