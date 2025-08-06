Mohammed Siraj Gets Rewarded By The ICC After Heroics In Oval Test

Hyderabad: India pacer Mohammed Siraj has achieved his career best ranking after playing a key role in India’s Test win at the Oval in the fifth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy. The right-arm pacer has jumped 12 spots to enter the top 15 in the ICC Test Rankings for men's bowlers for the first time in his career. The previous best ranking for the 30-year-old was 16, which he achieved in January 2024 during India’s overseas tour of South Africa.

Siraj’s heroics at the Oval

Siraj was named Player of the Match in the fifth and final Test of the Anerson-Tendulkar trophy for his brilliant performance. He picked nine wickets in the match, including a five-wicket haul in his hand. Siraj led the bowling attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, and India defended 374 to level the series, winning the do-or-die contest.

The 30-year-old finished as the highest wicket-taker in the series with 23 scalps. He bowled 185.2 overs, displaying a tireless effort and bearing a major workload in the bowling unit.

On the final morning, Siraj took three wickets out of the four, and a searing yorker to Gus Atkinson ensured a close win for the Indian side. His high-quality spell on the final day was hailed by many.

Atkinson enters the top 10 for the first time

Bumrah continues to lead the bowlers’ ranking even after having an average series, taking 14 wickets from three Tests, including two five-wicket hauls. He has 889 rating points, 38 more than the second-placed South African Kagiso Rabada.

Prasidh Krishan has leapt 25 places after taking eight wickets in the Oval Test and has occupied the 25th spot. Krishna picked key wickets in crunch situations, and he finished the series taking 14 wickets in three matches.

England pacers Gus Atkinson and Josh Tongue also got to career-best positions in the ICC rankings, taking eight wickets each in the Test. Atkinson has climbed to the 10th position, while Tongue improved his rankings by 14 places to occupy the 46th spot.

Jaiswal into the top five

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has stormed back into the top five after a match-winning century in the second innings of the Oval Test. Rishabh Pant has retained in the top spot (8) while Test skipper Shubman Gill slumped down four places to No.13 after a dismal outing in the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy.