Mohammed Shami’s Ex-Wife Hasin Jahan Levels Serious Allegations On Cricketer

Hyderabad: Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami had an emotional meeting with his daughter Aira. However, the pacer’s ex-wife Hasin Jahan has put serious allegations on the cricketer saying the meet was just for the sake of showing off.

Shami posted the video of the meeting with his daughter on Instagram where the duo was seen shopping together. "Time stood still when I saw her again after a long time. Love you more than words can say, Bebo," he captioned his Instagram post. The post received more than 1.60 Lakh in an hour.

However, his ex-wife has now criticised the Indian pacer saying the meet was a show-off.

"It's just for the sake of showing off. My daughter's passport has expired. Shami's signature is required for the new passport. That is why she went to meet her father but Shami did not sign. He went to a shopping mall with her daughter. The company for which Shami advertises, he took her there. My daughter bought shoes and clothes from that shop. Shami does not have to pay if he buys anything from there. That's why she was taken there. My daughter wanted a guitar and camera, he didn't buy her those stuff," Hasin Jahan told anandabazar.com.

Shami has always been an incredible performer on and off the field but he has been battling with personal issues for a long time. His relations with his wife Hasin Jahan broke down and she levelled serious allegations on the cricketer back then. Also, she accused the pacer of match-fixing against Shami which compelled the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)’s Anti-Corruption Unit.