Mohammed Shami Undergoes Heel Operation

Hyderabad: Ace India pacer Mohammed Shami on Monday underwent a successful heel operation on his achilles tendon. The speedster, who played a crucial role in India reaching the final of ICC ODI Cricket World 2023 which was held in India, has already been ruled out of the cash rich Indian Premier League (IPL).

According to Shami, recovery will take time but he was looking forward to be back on his feat. The IPL commences from March 22. Shami took to X, formerly known as Twitter on late Monday night and posted, " Just had a successful heel operation on my achilles tendon! Recovery is going to take some time, but looking forward to getting back on my feet. #AchillesRecovery #HeelSurgery #RoadToRecovery".

It is understood that Shami underwent the surgery in the United Kingdom. 33-year-old Shami plays for Gujarat Titans in the IPL. Shami, who received the coveted Arjuna Award, also missed the ongoing five Test match series against England, in which India has taken a 3-1 lead.

For the record, Shami has played 64 Tests, 101 ODIs and 23 T20s for India and has taken 229, 195 and 24 wickets respectively. He has also played 110 IPL matches in which he has taken 127 wickets. Shami plays for Bengal in the domestic circuit. It is expected that Shami will undergo rehab at the Bengaluru-based National Cricket Academy (NCA).