‘Kabhi Toh Accha Bol Liya Kare’: Mohammed Shami Slams Retirement Rumours

Hyderabad: Senior India pacer Mohammed Shami has denied all the speculations around his retirement from Test cricket ahead of India’s tour to England. The 34-year-old confirmed his commitment to the Test side ahead of the five-Test series which will be starting from June 20.

The squad selection for the Test series against England has been the talk of the town recently. Also, the series between India and England will mark the beginning of the new World Test Championship cycle. Also, the retirement of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli has also triggered a discussion around the entry of fresh faces in the Test team.

A media report had suggested that Shami might follow Rohit and Kohli’s footsteps and announce the Test retirement. The report claimed that the selection committee headed by Ajit Agarkar was reluctant to include him in the team for the upcoming series.

Moahmmed Shami Instagram Story (Mohammed Shami Instagram)

However, Shami denied the rumours around his retirement through his Instagram story. Notably, he last played in the Tests in the World Test Championship final in 2023.

The 34-year-old has been out of form and was also struggling to take wickets in the IPL 2025. He managed to take only six wickets from nine matches at an economy rate of 11 while bowling for Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, experience is a valuable asset that Shami holds and it might get him an entry pass into the Indian Test team for the England series.

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna are currently in the race to form the pace unit of the Indian team in the upcoming series against England.