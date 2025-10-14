‘Not My Job To Give Fitness Updates’ Mohammed Shami Slams Agarkar Regarding Australia Series Snub
After being dropped from the ODI series against Australia, Mohammed Shami has reacted to the decision of the team management.
Published : October 14, 2025 at 5:28 PM IST
Hyderabad: When asked about why Shami is not in the India squad for the tour of Australia, chief selector Ajit Agarkar had responded that he didn’t have any injury update on the right-arm pacer in the pre-series press conference. The Indian pacer has now reacted to the whole incident, saying it is not his job to provide the fitness updates to the team management, while speaking after the practice session with the Ranji Trophy Bengal squad.
Bengal will take on Uttarakhand in their Round 1 fixture of the Ranji Trophy. Shami joined the squad and started preparing with the team after reaching the city on Monday. Responding to the questions of the reporters, he said that providing injury updates is not his responsibility.
Akashdeep and Mohammed Shami will pair up for Bengal for the first time in the Ranji Trophy against Uttarakhand on Tuesday. The team management has high expectations from the two pacers of the national team. Notably, Shami was unaware that he had not played with Akashdeep in the past.
"Akash is one of the strengths of our bowling unit. I thought I might have played with him sometime. But he told me that we have never played together before. This is the first match between the two of them,” he added.
Shami also said that Akash is quite experienced, and his experience will be handy for the pace unit of the Bengal team. He also said that Bengal's pace bowling, built on the strength of Mukesh Kumar, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, is one of the strongest in domestic cricket.
Regarding not getting a chance in the upcoming Australia tour, Shami said, "I have already said that getting a chance in the team is not in my hands. But if it comes to fitness, then if I am not fit, I would not be here today. So it is better for me not to speak on this matter. If I can play four-day matches, then there is no reason not to play 50-over cricket."
Shami made his comeback to red-ball cricket in the Duleep Trophy last August before the Ranji Trophy campaign. However, the Bengal pacer's performance for the Eastern Region was not as expected. He bowled 23 overs in the first innings, conceding 100 runs, taking just one wicket. In the second innings, Shami went wicketless, conceding 36 runs in 11 overs.