‘Not My Job To Give Fitness Updates’ Mohammed Shami Slams Agarkar Regarding Australia Series Snub

Hyderabad: When asked about why Shami is not in the India squad for the tour of Australia, chief selector Ajit Agarkar had responded that he didn’t have any injury update on the right-arm pacer in the pre-series press conference. The Indian pacer has now reacted to the whole incident, saying it is not his job to provide the fitness updates to the team management, while speaking after the practice session with the Ranji Trophy Bengal squad.

Bengal will take on Uttarakhand in their Round 1 fixture of the Ranji Trophy. Shami joined the squad and started preparing with the team after reaching the city on Monday. Responding to the questions of the reporters, he said that providing injury updates is not his responsibility.

Akashdeep and Mohammed Shami will pair up for Bengal for the first time in the Ranji Trophy against Uttarakhand on Tuesday. The team management has high expectations from the two pacers of the national team. Notably, Shami was unaware that he had not played with Akashdeep in the past.

"Akash is one of the strengths of our bowling unit. I thought I might have played with him sometime. But he told me that we have never played together before. This is the first match between the two of them,” he added.