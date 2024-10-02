ETV Bharat / sports

Mohammed Shami Doubtful For Border-Gavaskar Trophy After Developing 'Swollen Knees'

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 2 hours ago

India's suffered a huge setback as India's star speedster Mohammed Shami has developed "swollen knees" during his rehab ahead of the upcoming much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024, scheduled to start from November 22 in Perth. Shami is also expected to miss the start of the Ranji Trophy season because of the injury.

India's suffered a huge setback as India's star speedster Mohammed Shami has developed "swollen knees" during his rehab ahead of the upcoming much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024, scheduled to start from November 22 in Perth. Shami is also expected to miss the start of the Ranji Trophy season because of the injury.
Mohammed Shami (IANS)

New Delhi: India's pace spearhead Mohammed Shami is highly unlikely to participate in the highly anticipated five-match Border-Gavaskar Test series against Australia down under, starting from November 22, 2024.

Shami, who last played for India in the 2023 ODI World Cup final, was recovering from an injury, but the recent update on his comeback has been very concerning. The Times Of India's latest report reads that Shami has developed "swollen knees" while undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). There are chances he could be out for another six to eight weeks.

The fresh injury to the speedster could hamper India's plans for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) in Australia, which starts on November 22 in Perth. He has been under NCA's rehab programme since undergoing an Achilles tendon surgery in February. He had resumed bowling in the nets and constantly posted videos on his official social media handles to give an update on his injury. Notably, the 34-year-old was expected to join the Bengal Ranji Trophy team to feature in the prestigious domestic tournament starting October 11.

"Shami had resumed bowling and he was looking on track to make a comeback to competitive cricket soon. But this knee injury has flared up recently. BCCI's medical team is assessing the injury but it may require quite a bit of time," a BCCI source told TOI.

It may be recalled that Shami had endured a major knee injury during the 2015 ODI World Cup in Australia. He was looked after by the current head of the BCCI medical team Nitin Patel. "It's a jolt for the NCA medical team. They have been working on him for over a year. They have one of the best workload management systems in place. The medical team is trying its best to put him back in the park soon," the source said.

However, it has been observed that India's team management constantly ensures that bowlers, especially the pacers get the proper rest to manage their workload of the premier fast bowlers, namely Jasprit Bumrah and Shami. They were expected to lead the attack in Australia but in the recent past, neither Bumrah nor Shami have played five Test matches on the bounce.

New Delhi: India's pace spearhead Mohammed Shami is highly unlikely to participate in the highly anticipated five-match Border-Gavaskar Test series against Australia down under, starting from November 22, 2024.

Shami, who last played for India in the 2023 ODI World Cup final, was recovering from an injury, but the recent update on his comeback has been very concerning. The Times Of India's latest report reads that Shami has developed "swollen knees" while undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). There are chances he could be out for another six to eight weeks.

The fresh injury to the speedster could hamper India's plans for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) in Australia, which starts on November 22 in Perth. He has been under NCA's rehab programme since undergoing an Achilles tendon surgery in February. He had resumed bowling in the nets and constantly posted videos on his official social media handles to give an update on his injury. Notably, the 34-year-old was expected to join the Bengal Ranji Trophy team to feature in the prestigious domestic tournament starting October 11.

"Shami had resumed bowling and he was looking on track to make a comeback to competitive cricket soon. But this knee injury has flared up recently. BCCI's medical team is assessing the injury but it may require quite a bit of time," a BCCI source told TOI.

It may be recalled that Shami had endured a major knee injury during the 2015 ODI World Cup in Australia. He was looked after by the current head of the BCCI medical team Nitin Patel. "It's a jolt for the NCA medical team. They have been working on him for over a year. They have one of the best workload management systems in place. The medical team is trying its best to put him back in the park soon," the source said.

However, it has been observed that India's team management constantly ensures that bowlers, especially the pacers get the proper rest to manage their workload of the premier fast bowlers, namely Jasprit Bumrah and Shami. They were expected to lead the attack in Australia but in the recent past, neither Bumrah nor Shami have played five Test matches on the bounce.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MOHAMMED SHAMI INJURYBORDER GAVASKAR TROPHY 2024INDIA VS AUSTRALIA TEST SERIESMOHAMMED SHAMIMOHAMMED SHAMI BGT TROPHY 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

What Are The Roadblocks In The Indo-US Ties

Nobel Prize 2024 - All You Need To Know

What Is Hezbollah Unit 910 Which Is Tasked To 'Avenge' Nasrallah Assassination

Earth Will Have A Temporary 'Mini-Moon' For Two Months

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.