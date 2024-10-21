‘100 Percent Pain-Free’, Mohammed Shami Given An Injury Update Ahead of India vs Australia Series

Hyderabad: Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has put an end to the discussion around his injury saying he is 100 per cent now.

The recent statement from Shami indicates that he is still not out of reckoning from the Test series against Australia. He bowled full tilt in the nets after India’s opening Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru

"I am very happy with how I bowled yesterday. I was bowling from half run-up before that because I didn't want to take too much load. But yesterday, I decided to go full tilt, and I bowled at 100 per cent," the 34-year-old revealed on the sidelines of an event by Eugenix Hair Sciences where he spoke about his cricketing journey.

"The result was good. I am 100 per cent pain-free. Everyone has been wondering for a long time about whether I will make it for the Australia series but it is still some time away.”

India will play against Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy starting from November 22. Shami has not played for the national side since the 2023 ODI World Cup final on November 19 owing to an injury.

India are currently engaged with New Zealand in a three-match Test series and they are trailing by 0-1 in the series. The team is missing the services of Shami and they will be hopeful that he will make a comeback in the side for the Test series against Australia. Skipper Rohit Sharma had said they don’t want to take ‘undercook’ Shami with the team for the series.