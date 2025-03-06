Mohammed Shami Goes Against Gambhir, Rohit, Admits India's Undue Advantage Of Dubai Pitch

Hyderabad: India pace spearhead Mohammed Shami gave a contrasting statement as compared to head coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Rohit Sharma regarding undue advantage for India for playing every game of the Champions Trophy 2025 at one venue, including a tournament final, unlike other sides. India opted to play all their matches in the city due to security concerns, which prevented their travel to Pakistan.

Following India's emphatic win over reigning World Champions Australia in the first semi-final at Dubai Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, March 4. Mohammed Shami played a crucial role with the ball, picking 3 wickets for 48 runs in his 10-over spell and becoming the joint leading wicket-taker of the tournament with New Zealand's Matt Henry.

The 34-year-old pacer claimed that the pitch has definitely given India an advantage as they have played all their matches in the Champions Trophy in Dubai.

Since then, many pundits and players have claimed that India were given an advantage by playing all their matches at the Dubai International Cricket stadium. However, these claims were denied first by Rohit Sharma ahead of the semi-final and then by Gambhir during the press conference after the semi-final win.

Speaking after the win over the Aussies, Shami gave a contrasting take, saying that India have been helped by playing at one venue as they know the conditions and behaviour of the pitch. The pacer feels that the main thing is to gauge how the pitch behaves on the day.

"It has definitely helped us because we know the conditions and the behaviour of the pitch. It is a plus point that you are playing all the matches at one venue. The main thing is to gauge the conditions and know how the pitch behaves because you are playing at one venue and you can get to know it well," Shami said after India’s semifinal win over Australia on Tuesday in Dubai.

On the other hand, Rohit had dismissed the claim about the advantage by saying that they have to adapt and see what happens as Dubai isn't a home venue for them.

"No, look, the three matches we played, the nature of the surface was the same. But in all three games, the pitch has behaved differently," Rohit said.

"In the semi-final, we don't know which pitch is going to be played. Yes, we don't know which pitch is going to be played in the semi-final. But whatever happens, we have to adapt and see what is happening. We will play on that. This is not our home, this is Dubai. So, we don't play so many matches here. This is new for us too," he added.

Meanwhile, Gambhir stated that the Indian team does their practice at the ICC academy, which is different from the track in the Dubai stadium. "What undue advantage? We are practising at the ICC Academy. The conditions there and at the Dubai International Stadium are completely different. There’s a huge difference between the two wickets. Some people are perpetual cribbers, man. They’ve got to grow up," he blasted his critics.

India will play New Zealand in the final of the Champions Trophy on March 9. The last time these two teams competed in final, New Zealand beat India to lift the maiden Champions Trophy title.

This is the third New Zealand are playing Champions Trophy final while India have won twice and finished runners up on as many occasions.