Mohammed Shami Achieves Unique Feat In IPL History

SRH pacer Mohammed Shami inked history in the match against CSK

Mohammed Shami record
Mohammed Shami dismissed Shaikh Rasheed on the first ball of the innings (AP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : April 25, 2025 at 11:41 PM IST

Chennai: India and SRH pacer Mohammed Shami scripted history in the match against Chennai Super Kings on Friday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. He became the first bowler to take a wicket on the first ball of an innings four times in IPL history. His latest dismissal was young opener Shaikh Rasheed during their IPL 2025 fixture.

The historic moment occurred when Shami delivered a perfect seam-up delivery which shaped away from the batter. The batter tried to push it through the offside but instead edged the delivery. Abhishek Sharma grabbed an easy take in the slips. The dismissal added to Shami's tally of first-ball wickets which includes the likes of Jacques Kallis (Dubai, 2014), KL Rahul (Wankhede, 2022), and Phil Salt (Ahmedabad, 2023).

Mumbai Indians pacer Trent Boult has achieved the feat thrice and Shami bettered his record in the match against CSK. The surface used in the CSK sv SRH match offered some assistance for Pacer and the bowlers from the visiting team capitalised on the condition.

Shami had been struggling with his form in the tourmanet and he was taken to the cleaners in the first seven matches of the competition. The pacer was also dropped from the last match due to his torrid form.

SRH skipper Cummins won the toss and chose to bowl. CSK's young opening duo of Rasheed and Ayush Mhatre etched their name in the history books, being only the fourth opening combination in IPL where both the batters were under 21 years old.

