Mohammed Rizwan Receives Flak On ‘We Are Brand Ambassadors Of Islam’ Remark On Social Media

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Jul 3, 2024, 1:03 PM IST

Pakistani wicketkeeper-batter Mohammed Rizwan was under constant scrutiny from the fans after his disappointing outings in the T20 World Cup. Rizwan is facing criticism yet again as social media users are slamming him for his comments doing rounds on the Internet.

T20 WC 2024
File Photo: Mohammad Rizwan (ANI Pictures)

Hyderabad: Pakistan suffered an exit from the group stage of the T20 World Cup 2024 and they faced scathing criticism for showcasing a poor performance in the marquee tournament. One of the openers, Mohammed Rizwan also faced constant scrutiny for his average outings in the ICC event. Now, the wicketkeeper-batter is facing flak yet again after his recent comments on being brand ambassador of Islam.

In a clip which is going viral on the social media, Rizwan is seen saying on a Pakistani channel that ‘we are brand ambassadors of Islam and when one is representing Islam, Pakistan doesn’t matter to him’.

His comments grabbed the attention of ‘X’ users and they reacted on the wicketkeeper-batter’s comments.

We are brand ambassadors of Islam : Pakistani cricketer Md Rizwan. Where are those clowns who often preach us to keep religion away from sports?pic.twitter.com/BKzoYpqhdO

— Jai Hanuman🙏 (@Jai_Hanuman1) July 3, 2024

Rizwan had scored 110 runs from four matches in the T20 World Cup 2024 with an average of 36.66 and a strike rate of 90.90. Pakistan’s loss against the USA in the Super Over in the group stage fixture turned out to be the moment from them which ensured their early exit from the tournament.

The team will now tour Australia in a white-ball series which includes three ODIs and three T20Is. After a disappointing result in the T20 World Cup, Pakistan will be looking to shrug off the disappointment and carve better results in the upcoming tournaments.

