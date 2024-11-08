Rizwan Scripts Unique Feat; Becomes First Pakistan Skipper To Beat Australia in Australia Since 2017

Adelaide (Australia): Pakistan skipper and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammed Rizwan achieved a unique feat in the second ODI of the ongoing series against Australia. Pakistan won the match by nine wickets as their bowlers decimated the opposition batting unit. With the win, Rizwan became the first Pakistan captain to beat Australia in Australia since 2017.

Pakistan beat Australia last in ODIs in 2017 in Melbourne by six wickets. Mohammad Hafeez was captaining the team back then. Now, after seven years, Pakistan beat Australia in Australia to level the ODI series.

Nine-wicket victory for Pakistan

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first. The bowlers soon justified the decision from their skipper and troubled the Australian batters at regular intervals. Steven Smith was the highest-scorer with 35 runs but none of the other batters were able to breach the 20-run mark. Haris Rauf picked up a five-wicket haul while Naseem Shah picked up three wickets.

Pakistan then chased down the target with ease as their opener Saim Ayub (82) and Abdullah Shafique (64 Not Out) set a foundation for a steady chase. The team then hunted down the target in a span of 26.3 overs.

Haris Rauf became the first bowler since 1996 to take a match-winning five-wicket haul in Adelaide. Also, Pakistan beat Australia at Adelaide Oval after a long wait of 28 years.

With Pakistan’s win the series is now levelled at 1-1 and both teams will head to Perth where the series decider will be played.