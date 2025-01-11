ETV Bharat / sports

Mohammad Shami Returns To Indian Team For T20 Series Against England

Mohammad Shahi returned to the Indian team for the T20 series against England.

Mohammad Shami Returns To Indian Team For T20 Series Against England
File photo of Mohammad Shami (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Jan 11, 2025, 8:52 PM IST

Hyderabad: A fit-again senior pacer Mohammad Shahi returned to the Indian team as the BCCI named the squad for the five-match T20I series against England starting from 22nd January in Kolkata.

BCCI Joint Secretary Devajit Saikia announced the squad through a media statement on Saturday evening. The Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel has made all-rounder Axar Patel the vice-captain of the squad, which will be led by Suryakumar Yadav.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the five-match T20 series considering the all-important Champions Trophy, which will be held later in February 2025.

The five-member selection panel has also omitted wicket-keeper batter Rishab Pant and instead chosen Dhruv Jurel as the second stumper. All-rounder Hardik Pandya has been named in the squad.

The pace attack will be led by Shami and he will be supported by Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh. There are no surprises in the squad picked for the T20 series against England. The selectors have also reposed their faith in left-handed Tilak Varma, who will play at number three or four.

India’s squad for T20I series against England: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel (vc), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (wk)

Hyderabad: A fit-again senior pacer Mohammad Shahi returned to the Indian team as the BCCI named the squad for the five-match T20I series against England starting from 22nd January in Kolkata.

BCCI Joint Secretary Devajit Saikia announced the squad through a media statement on Saturday evening. The Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel has made all-rounder Axar Patel the vice-captain of the squad, which will be led by Suryakumar Yadav.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the five-match T20 series considering the all-important Champions Trophy, which will be held later in February 2025.

The five-member selection panel has also omitted wicket-keeper batter Rishab Pant and instead chosen Dhruv Jurel as the second stumper. All-rounder Hardik Pandya has been named in the squad.

The pace attack will be led by Shami and he will be supported by Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh. There are no surprises in the squad picked for the T20 series against England. The selectors have also reposed their faith in left-handed Tilak Varma, who will play at number three or four.

India’s squad for T20I series against England: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel (vc), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (wk)

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDIA VERSUS ENGLANDMOHAMMAD SHAMISURYAKUMAR YADAVNITISH KUMAR REDDYINDIAN CRICKET TEAM

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.