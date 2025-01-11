ETV Bharat / sports

Mohammad Shami Returns To Indian Team For T20 Series Against England

Hyderabad: A fit-again senior pacer Mohammad Shahi returned to the Indian team as the BCCI named the squad for the five-match T20I series against England starting from 22nd January in Kolkata.

BCCI Joint Secretary Devajit Saikia announced the squad through a media statement on Saturday evening. The Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel has made all-rounder Axar Patel the vice-captain of the squad, which will be led by Suryakumar Yadav.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the five-match T20 series considering the all-important Champions Trophy, which will be held later in February 2025.