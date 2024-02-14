Mohammad Nabi Becomes Oldest Player to Achieve Top Spot in ICC ODI All-Rounder Rankings

author img

By PTI

Published : 3 hours ago

Experienced Afghanistan cricketer Mohammad Nabi achieved his career best ODI all-rounder ranking to remove Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan from the top of the latest ICC ranking released by International Cricket Council on Wednesday. While India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah retained his top spot in the Test bowlers rankings.

Experienced Afghanistan cricketer Mohammad Nabi achieved his career best ODI all-rounder ranking to remove Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan from the top of the latest ICC ranking released by International Cricket Council on Wednesday. While India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah retained his top spot in the Test bowlers rankings.

Dubai: Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammed Nabi on Wednesday became the oldest player to headline the ICC ODI all-rounders' list, ending Shakib Al Hasan's long reign at the top.

There is little to no change at the top of the Test rankings with India's Jasprit Bumrah firmly perched at the top of the bowlers' list. India's Ravindra Jadeja, who is set to return in the third Test against England beginning Thursday, still led the way comprehensively in Test all-rounders' rankings.

Nabi reached the No.1 spot following his 136 during the opening match of Afghanistan's three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, while the 39-year-old also picked up a wicket in the same contest to gain one place and move to seventh on the latest rankings for ODI bowlers.

At 39 years 1 month, Nabi has become the oldest player to top the ICC ODI all-rounders' table, breaking the record held by Tillakaratne Dilshan, who was 38 years 8 months when he was top in June 2015.

The Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib held the position for for 1739 days -- from May 7, 2019 (when he took over from Rashid Khan) until February 9 -- the longest unbroken stretch anyone has had on top of the ODI all-rounder rankings.But an ongoing injury concern coupled with some good recent form from Nabi has seen a change at the top.

South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj maintained his lead at the top of ODI bowlers' list while Sri Lanka duo Wanindu Hasaranga (up 14 spots to equal 26th) and Dilshan Madushanka (up four places to 33rd) joined Nabi in making some ground on the latest set of rankings released on Wednesday.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

Read More

  1. Jasprit Bumrah Becomes First Bowler to Achieve ICC No 1 Ranking Across Formats
  2. Ashwin retains No 1 spot, Bumrah moves to 4th in ICC rankings
  3. Ashwin, Jadeja named in ICC Test Team of the Year

TAGGED:

Mohammad NabiICC RankingsJasprit BumrahKeshav Maharaj

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Swaminathan Commission: All You Need to Know in 10 Points

WATCH | 'Sir, Forgive Us': Robbers Return Filmmaker M. Manikandan's National Awards with Apology

42 Lakh Weddings From Jan 15 to July 15 to Generate Business of Rs 5.5 Lakh Crore: CAIT Survey

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.