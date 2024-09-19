Mohammad Nabi Achieves Unique Feat During Afghanistan’s Six-Wicket Win Over South Africa

Hyderabad: Afghanistan have inked their names in the record books after a six-wicket win against South Africa in the first ODI at Sharjah. Afghan bowlers dished out an impressive performance in the match to bundle out South African innings on 106. After a bit of wobble during the chase, Afghanistan successfully hunted down the target at the loss of four wickets.

It was the same opponents in the T20 World Cup 2024, who had defeated Afghanistan but this time around the team carved a redemption and clocked a victory. Notably, it was Afghanistan’s first victory over South Africa in any format in international cricket.

Afghanistan scripts incredible feat

With the victory, Afghanistan has now scored at least one international win against 11 of the 12 full-member nations in international cricket except for India. Afghanistan’s first wins over SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries have come in the last 12 months. India have played against Afghanistan in one Test, four ODIs and nine T20Is so far but the latter has managed to win none.

Mohammad Nabi scripts unique feat

Afghan all-rounder Nabi has also created a record after Afghanistan’s win over South Africa. He has now outplayed 46 teams while representing Afghanistan. The list includes some low-tier teams as well as some top international sides. Nabi has seen it all for the national side, from defeating Fiji to beating SENA counties. Playing international cricket since 2009, Nabi is going strong at the age of 39 and continues to be one of the key players in the Afghanistan team.