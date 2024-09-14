Exclusive: Mohammad Kaif Calls Umran Malik 'Special Talent'

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif has heaped praise on Umran Malik describing the Jammu and Kashmir pacer as a special talent.
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Kaif said, "Bowling at 150 kmph is not easy. Umran (Malik) is a special talent, and although he hasn’t featured in the Indian team or Indian Premier League (IPL) recently, I believe his hard work will soon bring him back into the national squad."
Kaif also lauded Kashmiri players. Umran Malik has impressed the cricketing world with his raw pace. The right-arm fast bowler has played 10 ODIs and 8 T20s in which he has taken 13 and 11 wickets respectively. He made his ODI debut against New Zealand at Auckland in 2022. He made his T20I debut against Ireland at Dublin (Malahide) in June 2022.
Malik last played for India in an ODI against West Indies at Bridgetown on July 29, 2023. He last played a T20I against New Zealand at Ahmedabad on February 1, 2023. He has also 12 first-class matches in which he has taken 16 wickets.
Kaif, who is widely regarded for revolutionising Indian fielding, was here to promote the Legends League Cricket (LLC). Kaif, who hails from a family deeply rooted in cricket, took a moment to reflect on his career, his family’s cricketing legacy, and the significance of his partnerships with fellow players.
Kaif, whose father Mohammad Tarif was a first-class cricketer, credited his family for shaping his cricketing journey. "I was lucky that my father played 62 first-class matches and Ranji (Trophy) for 17 years,” Kaif said.
"He criticised me when I played a wrong shot, but I received a lot of encouragement and support from my parents, which helped me play for the country and win matches," added Kaif, who played 13 Tests and 125 ODIs.
Kaif also fondly remembered the times he shared the field with his elder brothers, Mohammad Asif and Mohammad Saif, with whom he played for Uttar Pradesh.
"There was no rivalry," he quipped. “We were lucky enough to play together for the same team in Allahabad, and those memories are special," recalled Kaif, who has 624 Test runs.
Kaif’s career-defining moment, he noted, came during the famous NatWest Series final at Lord's in 2002, when India chased down England’s total of 325. His partnership with former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, where Kaif batted at number 7, helped India secure an iconic win.
"It was a memorable moment for me, scoring at Lord’s, the Mecca of cricket, and winning the final," he said.
When asked about reuniting with players like Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh in the LLC, Kaif expressed excitement. "These tournaments allow us to reconnect with old friends. Playing alongside legends like Suresh Raina, Chris Gayle, and Shikhar Dhawan is a rare opportunity to spend time together both on and off the field,” added Kaif, who has 2753 ODI runs to his name.
The final leg of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) will be held from October 9 to October 16, 2024, culminating in the grand finale on October 16. The summit clash will be played at the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar.