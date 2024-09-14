ETV Bharat / sports

Exclusive: Mohammad Kaif Calls Umran Malik 'Special Talent'

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif has heaped praise on Umran Malik describing the Jammu and Kashmir pacer as a special talent.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Kaif said, "Bowling at 150 kmph is not easy. Umran (Malik) is a special talent, and although he hasn’t featured in the Indian team or Indian Premier League (IPL) recently, I believe his hard work will soon bring him back into the national squad."

Kaif also lauded Kashmiri players. Umran Malik has impressed the cricketing world with his raw pace. The right-arm fast bowler has played 10 ODIs and 8 T20s in which he has taken 13 and 11 wickets respectively. He made his ODI debut against New Zealand at Auckland in 2022. He made his T20I debut against Ireland at Dublin (Malahide) in June 2022.

Malik last played for India in an ODI against West Indies at Bridgetown on July 29, 2023. He last played a T20I against New Zealand at Ahmedabad on February 1, 2023. He has also 12 first-class matches in which he has taken 16 wickets.

Kaif, who is widely regarded for revolutionising Indian fielding, was here to promote the Legends League Cricket (LLC). Kaif, who hails from a family deeply rooted in cricket, took a moment to reflect on his career, his family’s cricketing legacy, and the significance of his partnerships with fellow players.

Kaif, whose father Mohammad Tarif was a first-class cricketer, credited his family for shaping his cricketing journey. "I was lucky that my father played 62 first-class matches and Ranji (Trophy) for 17 years,” Kaif said.

"He criticised me when I played a wrong shot, but I received a lot of encouragement and support from my parents, which helped me play for the country and win matches," added Kaif, who played 13 Tests and 125 ODIs.