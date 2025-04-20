Mohammad Azharuddin Planning To Take Legal Action Against Removing His Name From Stadium Stand

Hyderabad: Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin is planning to go to the Telangana High Court to get a stay on the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) Ombudsman's order to remove his name from the North Stand at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The decision to remove his name from the North Stand was taken by the Justice (Retd) V Eswaraiah, who is also HCA's ethics officer, on the basis of a petition filed by the Lord's Cricket Club.

Lord's Cricket Club, which is one of the member units of HCA, alleged that the former Indian cricketer has misused his position during his tenure as HCA president by taking arbitrary decisions. The petition further alleged that the former India international, who has featured in the 99 Tests and 334 ODIs violated HCA rules to pass the resolution to name the North stand after him.

Reacting to the whole incident, Azharuddin has stated that he will go to court against the Ombudsman’s order.

“I will definitely take legal recourse and will be appealing to the High Court to stay this order. It is a shame that an Indian captain's name is being asked to be removed," Azharuddin told news agency PTI.

"As perthe by-laws of the association, the Ombudsman/Ethics Officer's tenure is for one year. In this case, the Ombudsman's tenure had ended on February 18, 2025, and any order passed after that period is null and void. He hasn't got an extension, which can only be given during the AGM, which hasn't happened. So, how did he pass an order?" the 62-year-old asked.

Azharuddin was elected as HCA president in September 2019, and his tenure ended in September 2023. The Supreme Court had appointed a one-man committee of Justice L Nageswara Rao to manage the affairs of the association in February 2023 during his tenure.